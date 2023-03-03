CDHIB sponsors Malawi Aquatic Union with K2.4m towards national swimming championships

CDH Investment Bank (CDHIB) has sponsored the Malawi Aquatic Union (MAU) with K2.4 million towards the hosting of national swimming championship which is being held from Thursday till Saturday, March 2-4 at African Bible College (ABC) in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the symbolic cheque presentation to the Union on Wednesday in Lilongwe, the Bank’s Capital City Banking Centre Manager, Mollius Mangaawuma said they were compelled to support the dressing of the technical team that include ushers and umpires during the championships.

“As we contribute to the national championships, we trust that our sponsorship will result into further development of swimming in Malawi,” he said, adding that the bank is committed to creating value for various stakeholders, and swimming is a sport that has the potential to elevate Malawi on the international scene and therefore needs support.

“We are glad to see that the sport is developing through various competitions and activities the union conducts to develop youth and talent in the sport.”

Mangaawuma, therefore, called upon the private sector to support the sport through participation and sponsorships.

Receiving the cheque, the Union’s secretary general, Beatrice Makwenda commended the bank for its support, saying it is “timely and will go a long way — especially in dressing the technical panel that makes sure that they are operating in a comfortable environment”.

Makwenda said their initial budget for this year’s champions was at K8.4 million and believed that the Union will receive more support from others.

She added that almost 284 swimmers ranging from the age of six to 60 years will participate.

CDHIB is celebrating its 10th anniversary under the theme ‘Creating Value’ — thus it is enhancing its corporate social responsibility.

In December, the Bank also assisted K2 million to Darts Association of Malawi (DAM) in taking recognition of the positive strides the sport has achieved over the years at international regional level.

The sponsorship was towards the hosting of the association’s end of year national championship, the DAM Cup, which fuses veterans, youths and ladies all in one.

CDHIB has made several other CSR initiatives that include donating K16.9 million to Mary’s Meals towards construction of a kitchen and learners feeding block at Mbinda Primary School in Blantyre.

It also invested K15 million for the construction of a school block at Dzama in Lilongwe — a project being undertaken by University of Caroline.

