CEE Launches Coding Clubs to Transform Malawi’s Education and Innovation

Malawi has taken a bold step into the digital future with the launch of Coding Clubs, an initiative by Computers for Enhanced Education (CEE) aimed at preparing the country’s youth for opportunities in the modern world. The project has already enrolled 80 schools across the country—30 in the Central Region, 25 in the North, and 25 in the South.

CEE Chief Executive Officer, Sylvestre Mtumbuka, said the program is more than just teaching students how to use computers. “Coding is problem-solving. It trains the mind to think critically, logically, and creatively—skills that Malawi desperately needs to tackle its toughest challenges,” he said.

The initiative will focus on Python programming, web development, Scratch for beginners, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Each club will be led by a trained teacher volunteer, guiding students to create practical solutions for real challenges in their communities. Mtumbuka said the ultimate goal is to see students not just learning theory but building apps and tools to address pressing issues in sectors like agriculture and healthcare.

The project also includes a national competition in July 2026, where outstanding student innovations will be judged by ICT professionals. Winners and their teachers will be celebrated, with the top mentor earning international recognition as a Certified Code Club Leader.

CEE is working with The Turing Trust, Raspberry Pi Foundation, and other partners to ensure schools are equipped not just with computers but also with the knowledge and mentorship to use them effectively.

Mtumbuka stressed that the initiative is a decisive step for Malawi’s future:

“When we teach coding, we are not just preparing students for jobs—we are preparing them to shape Malawi’s future.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :