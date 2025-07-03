Central Poultry Pumps K400 Million into Borehole Lifeline with Pacific Limited

Central Poultry Limited has pledged a whopping K400 million to Pacific Limited’s nationwide borehole rehabilitation campaign—bringing fresh hope to thousands of Malawians struggling with access to clean water.

The funding will be channeled toward procuring vital spare parts to restore 250 broken boreholes across the country, breathing new life into dry communities.

Central Poultry CEO Nizam Kasmany said the company is proud to stand behind a cause that speaks directly to the everyday needs of Malawians.

“Our support for Pacific Limited’s initiative is rooted in our shared belief that access to clean water is a fundamental right. The K400 million commitment is not just charity—it’s impact,” Kasmany said.

Pacific Limited CEO Faisal Aboo expressed deep appreciation for the partnership, noting that it will accelerate their efforts under the free borehole rehabilitation initiative—a program that has already repaired over 8,000 boreholes since 2015.

“This generous support will go a long way in scaling our mission. It’s not just a partnership—it’s a shared vision to transform lives,” said Aboo.

The partnership between Pacific Limited and Central Poultry is more than a donation—it’s a call to action for other private sector players to step up and help solve real, on-the-ground issues affecting ordinary Malawians.

With over 3 million people still lacking reliable access to safe water, this collaboration offers a practical and immediate solution—one borehole at a time.

As both companies reaffirm their commitment to sustainable impact, thousands of families across Malawi can now look forward to one thing many take for granted: clean, safe water just a few steps away.

