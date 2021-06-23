CFTC records over 800 unfair trading cases

State-funded Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) says it has recorded over 800 unfair trading practices in the country from the period between 2013 to 2020.

CFTC Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Apoche Itimu, made the remarks during a media sensitization on Completion Law and Consumer Rights. The sensitization workshop took place in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

Itimu disclosed that there is progress in terms of statistics of cases handled by the commission.

“The Commission has made great strides in recording and addressing complaints from consumers as well as sensitizing the public on the law,” she said.

Some of the unfair trading practices include hoarding of products, sale of counterfeit products, shelf price different from till prices, goods once purchased are not returned, supply of harmful products like expired, substandard and uncertified products among others.

She said consumers are now able to know their rights although the commission needs to conduct more public awareness, especially in rural areas where more violations are made.

She said currently, the Commission is investigating petroleum and cooking oil industries where it has received more complaints from consumers.

But Itimu bemoaned Covid-19 pandemic as a major setback to the commission’s activities alongside human resource and financial constraints.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!