Chakwera, 13 other African Leaders heads to Tanzania to Ink Historic $300M Energy Deal

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is among 13 African Heads of State attending the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on January 27-28, 2025. The summit, convened by the World Bank Group and the African Development Bank (AfDB), will focus on scaling energy access and accelerating clean energy transitions across Africa.

Central to the summit is the signing of a $300 million compact for Malawi, a landmark deal aimed at advancing the country’s energy goals. This funding will play a pivotal role in increasing electricity access, aligning with President Chakwera’s ambitious vision to raise electricity penetration from the current 25% to 70% by 2030.

Under President Chakwera’s leadership, Malawi has already made significant strides in energy development, with electricity access increasing from a dismal 9% under the previous administration to its current level. These achievements have earned him recognition and an invitation to the summit, underscoring his administration’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

The Mission 300 initiative, supported by global development partners, aims to enhance energy access across Africa, culminating in the adoption of the Dar es Salaam Energy Declaration, which prioritizes clean energy transitions and sustainable growth.

Speaking ahead of the summit, experts noted the compact’s potential to generate sufficient electricity to support Malawi’s Agricultural Transformation and Manufacturing (ATM) Strategy, a key driver for wealth creation and economic growth.

President Chakwera will depart Kamuzu International Airport at 12:00 PM on Monday, January 27, 2025, and return on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 9:40 AM.

This high-level engagement signals Malawi’s commitment to sustainable development and its determination to lead in the race for universal energy access. With the $300 million compact, the country is poised to make transformative progress in electrification, improving livelihoods and driving economic growth.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!