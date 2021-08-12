Chakwera assents to 11 Bills

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has assented to 11 bills, which legislators passed during the 49th Session of Parliament.

State House Director of Communications and Executive

Assistant to the President, Sean Tsanzo Kampondeni, in a statement issued last evening, said the assented to Bills are:

Bill Number 3 of 2021 Tax Administration

Bill Number 4 of 2021 Revenue Appeals Tribunal

Bill Number 6 of 2021 International Development Association (Skills for a Vibrant Economy Project) Authorization

Bill Number 8 of 2021 Fund for Agricultural Development (Additional Financing for Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project) Authorization.

Kampondeni added that other Bills Chakwera has signed into law are:

Bill Number 10 of 2021 International Development Association (Additional Financing for Equity with Quality and Learning at Secondary Project) Authorization

Bill Number 12 of 2021 Supplementary Appropriation (2020/2021)

Bill Number 13 of 2021 Taxation (Amendment)

Bill Number 14 of 2021 Value Added Tax (Amendment)

Bill Number 15 of 2021 Customs and Excise.

