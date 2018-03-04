Chakwera backs 3rd March martyrs day commemoration to be in national budget

Leader of opposition and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera had added his weight to the calls that the annual 3 March Martyrs’ Day Commemoration in Nkhata Bay should be incorporated in the National Budget.

Martyrs Day commemoration is held to remember people who were killed on 3rd March, 1959 in various parts of the country by the British colonial government forces in protest against the oppressive rule.

In Nkhata Bay several people were shot at the jetty and were buried in mass graves at Kakumbi in the district.

Every year religious leaders lead the nation in holding martyrs memorial service at Nkhata Bay Boma.

Speaking Saturday during this year’s memorial service, Reverend Jailos Kamisa, who was the master of ceremony, Traditional Authority Timbiri, Nkhata Bay Central legislator Ralph Mhone and James Thawe, who represented the bereaved families, took turns accusing government of not only failing to fund the event.

TA Timbiri expressed concern that every year the commemorations rely on financial contributions from well-wishers and wondered why most letters requesting government for funding are not considered.

He said: “As a people of Nkhata Bay, we shed tears when we remember this day. It is not an ordinary day to us. But when we write letters, sometimes requesting for help, please, tell the President that these people want some action.”

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe, who represented President Peter Mutharika at the function, said 3rd March is as important as 6th July, the Independence Day.

“As government, we don’t have problems including the event in the national budget but opposition members of parliament should support it in the august House,” he said.

Leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera said it was time to make the right decision and that there is no problem to include the event in the national budget.

“This is an important event as far as history of the country is concerned. We are going to support it in parliament as opposition members if it will be included in the national budget,” Chakwera said.

The event started with a tour of the memorial pillar, followed by laying of wreaths and ended with prayers and speeches at Chirundu Point ground

