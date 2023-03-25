Chakwera commends Nsanje communities for resolving to relocate to higher, safer places

Communities in Nsanje district on Wednesday assured President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera that they will now move out of their flood-prone areas and relocate to higher and safer places in order to avert future disasters.

The communities made the assurance when President Chakwera visited the district to assess the damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

With tears flowing from their eyes, the community members narrated to the President how they climate change has battered them with no sign of stopping or slowing down.

In his response, President Chakwera said it is soothing that the survivors have realized that they have been living in the valley of the shadow of death and have resolved that it is high time they relocated to higher and safer ground.

The Malawi leader said the decision the people of Nsanje have made will enable the government to achieve its relocation and reconstruction programmes.

“I want to commend the people in Nsanje who live in these disaster-prone areas for this wise decision, as it is in line with the work of relocation and reconstruction that must happen once the immediate humanitarian plight of the people in the affected areas has been addressed,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!