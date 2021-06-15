Chakwera decries Malawi’s poor architectural standards

Malawi President, Lazarus Chakwera has decried the low and cheap architectural standards in the country.

The Malawi leader says the deliberate neglect of the rule of law on architectural designs and corrupt deals between players in the private sector and corrupt officials in the public sector are the major causes of these substandard.

Chakwera made the remarks Tuesday when presided over the official opening ceremony for Malawi Institute of Architects Annual (MIA) General Conference where he was also installed as a Patron for the organization.

“When I received the invitation to serve as patron of the Malawi Institute of Architecture, I immediately said yes.

“I did so not for the title, but for the opportunity this partnership represents.

It is an opportunity for my Administration to promote good architectural practice at all levels of our society,” Chakwera said.

The President said, as a leader, he is reminded every day of both the importance of good architecture and the adverse effects of its neglects as he visits State Residences located in different parts of the country, which happen to be the best designed and constructed edifices in the country.

Said Chakwera: “The architectural legacy that late President Kamuzu Banda left remains the vanguard of building design and construction in this country.”

“At the same time, these architectural marvels from the Kamuzu era have become symbols of the neglect of subsequent generations.

Chakwera bemoaned that Malawi has now become a nation that cares only about development of the belly.

“As a result, wherever one looks, one sees architectural standards in a state of decline. In fact, I do not think it an exaggeration to say that architectural standards in this country are in a state of crisis,” said the Malawi leader.

Speaking earlier, Transport and Public Works deputy minister, Nancy Chaola Mdooko, said:

“It is deplorable to find unfit and substandard structures even in cities.

“My ministry will make sure that the law is now followed to the letter on architectural designs.”

President of Malawi Institute of Architects, Tione Mughogho, speaking before installing Chakwera as a Patron for their organization, said it was a huge honor for Chakwera to accept the Patronage as well as attend the opening ceremony.

In the 28 years of MIA’s existence, Chakwera becomes the second Patron of the organization after the first President, Ngwazi Kamuzu Banda.

Infrastructure and education are some of the pillars that are pivotal to Chakwera’s administration

