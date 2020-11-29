Chakwera delivers blunt message on sexual assaults in Malawi

President Lazarus Chakwera has spoken tough against rape and defilement, saying his administration will deal with perpetrators as law enforcers are urged to step up their game prevent sex crimes and hold offenders accountable.

He said this on Saturday during his weekly radio address to the nation.

He warned those who conceal sexual abuse cases will also be liable to prosecution.

Chakwera’s apparent losing of his cool follows rising cases of sexual violence, some of which are being reported of parents molesting their own children.

He has however commended people who are brave enough to report their abusive spouses to law enforcers saying they are setting a moral example to the nation.

Meanwhile, police in Kasungu have arrested a 28 year old man for allegedly defiling his three-year-old step daughter.

The suspect has been identified as Wilson Mphevu.

It is said that, the mother of the victim went to her home village in Dowa to see one of her relatives who is sick and left the victim with her husband.

When she came back the same day, the suspect told his wife that the victim had some signs of malaria.

But later, the mother discovered that her daughter had some wounds and bruises on her private part.

Upon questioning her, the victim revealed that her step father had defiled her.

Deputy Kasungu police spokesperson Miracle Nkosi said a medical examination has revealed that the child was defiled.

Mphevu is expected to appear before court soon to answer the charge of defilement.

He hails from Miliyasi Village, Traditional Authority Chakhaza in Dowa District.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares