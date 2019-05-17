Chakwera endorses the Youth Manifesto: ‘Malawi needs a pro-youth leader’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera has endorsed the National Youth Manifesto, a 14-point strategic plan crafted by Youth Decide, a four-member civil society advocacy organisation, in which the youth are making demands on pro-youth development plans to be prioritised by whoever becomes president after the forthcoming poll.

Chakwera signed the Youth Manifesto when it was presented to him by Youth Decide 2019 campaigners in Lilongwe on Thursday.

Addressing the youth, Chakwera said Malawi needs a strong leader to address challenges the youth in the country are facing, saying that leader cannot come from the present status quo in government.

“Malawi is composed of a youthful population,” pointed out Chakwera.

“What we need is an emphatic leadership. Sometimes it is important to feel what the youth feel,” he said.

Youth Decide 2019 team leader Charles Kajoloweka, who is also executive director for Youth and Society (Yas) said the Youth Manifesto will guide whoever will emerge president.

Kajoloweka said Malawi youths are facing many challenges, ranging from unemployment to lack of economic empowerment.

The Youth Manifesto demands that the next president stops corruption, adding the youth are demanding that 10 percent of contracts be given to deserving skilled youth.

Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who is the UTM Party torch-bearer, was the first presidential candidate to endorse and append his signature to the manifesto.

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi was the second leader to make the endorsement in Mzuzu.

President Peter Mutharika, the candidate for governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is yet to sign the document.

