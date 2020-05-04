Chakwera first, Mutharika last to present nomination papers – MEC

Malawi Electoral Commission [MEC] has released a schedule for presentation of nomination papers by the presidential hopefuls ahead of the forthcoming highly expected fresh elections set for 2nd July, 2020.

Despite keeping a tight lead on who will represent the grand opposition alliance, going by the schedule, Malawi Congress Party [MCP] President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is likely to lead the famous MCP/UTM Alliance.

Chakwera came second behind President Peter Mutharika during the disputed May 19th controversial elections while Chilima was on position three.

A statement released by MEC on Monday indicates that the first candidate to present his papers on Wednesday 6th May, 2020 at 9am is Chakwera.

At 11:00am, it will be a turn for Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for Development while Ras Chikomeni David Chirwa and Reverend Hadwick Kaliya-both independent candidates -will present their papers in the afternoon the same day.

The nomination presentation continues on Thursday with three independent candidates namely Khwechani Wesuze Nkhoma, Phunziro Mvula and Smart Swira while ruling Democratic Progressive Party [DPP] and incumbent Malawi President Peter Mutharika will be wrapping up the show.

“The commission has put in place measures to ensure the safety of the candidates and their supporters in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates and delegates are advised to observe these measures” reads a statement signed by MEC Chief Elections Officer Sam Alufandika.

