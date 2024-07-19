Chakwera gives hope to Eastern region vendors

It was all smile on Thursday when Malawi President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera met vendors from the Eastern region.

During the meeting the President assured them of Government support.

Chakwera said was aware of challenges which the vendors were facing in the light of natural calamities and covid – 19.

Writing on his official Facebook page Chakwera said “During an interface with vendors from across the Eastern Region, I have assured them that my administration will look into their plight with special interest to expedite their recovery from setbacks occasioned by Covid-19, droughts and global economic undertones,” he said.

The President assured the vendors that as a country, we will stay on course in implementing business-friendly policies that are purposed to build the capacity of small scale businesses in the country.

“Through deliberate initiatives such as National Economic Empowerment Fund (Neef), we are creating a conducive environment for business growth across all levels of profit-making ventures,” he said.

The President said his Government will ensure to get everyone on board.

Vendors from Zomba, Ntaja, Machinga, Liwonde, Balaka, Nsanama, Mangochi Municipal and Monkey Bay attended the event.

The vendors raised issues like Tropical Cyclone Freddy and drought which have left them destitute.

Chairperson for Zomba Vendors Union, Ayatu Chidothi expressed excitement for the opportunity to interact with the President, acknowledging previous lack of such access.

He observed the challenges small and medium entrepreneurs were facing due to climatic conditions but thanked the government for providing loans to cushion them from the shocks.

Chidothi requested for revision of the loan conditions to benefit business people and asked local government through councils to construct modern market shelters across the region.

Chakwera has been meeting vendors also in Lilongwe and Blantyre.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!