Chakwera gives Mutharika 24 hours to prove Al Shabaab allegations: ‘It is tippex lies’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has angrily reacted to President Peter Mutharika allegations in the State of the Nation Address (Sona) that two political leaders tried to recruit Islamist militants Al Shabaab and mercenaries from the Democratic Republic of Congo to destabilize Malawi.

Mutharika told Parliament on Friday that “two political leaders discussed the possibility of exploding Kamuzu Stadium on the day of his swearing-in ceremony”.

The President said he has compelling evidence that there are some political leaders who planned to bring Al-Shabaab to cause anarchy in Malawi.

But addressing a news conference in the capital Lilongwe, Chakwera challenged Mutharika to produce his evidence.

“But if Mutharika does not publicly produce this evidence within 24 hours, then Malawians will know that this is just one of the tippex lies,” said Chakwera.

The leader of opposition designate is expected to respond officially to Mutharika’s Sona in the National Assembly.

Chakwera also challenged Mutharika to bring evidence within 24 hours to prove that the two political leaders conspired to bomb Kamuzu stadium on the day he was sworn.

“Whatever the case, his remarks only show how unfit he is for the presidency and how detached he is from reality.

“As a case in point, he even claimed, with no sense of irony, that if citizens continue to protest, they will one day find themselves being ruled by evil, clearly showing that it has not once occurred to him that everyday he occupies the presidency illegally is that day,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera said Mutharika’s days hiding from the truth are numbered, saying the Constitutional Court’s Friday evening preliminary ruling on the poll case was victory for Malawians and democracy as well victory for justice.

The Constitutional Court ruled against an application by President Mutharika and the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to quash the referral case by Chakwera and UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima who are disputing the May 21 presidential poll results.

Both MCP and UTM claim the May 21 Presidential Elections were rigged in favour of Mutharika who was declared winner with 38 percent of the votes trailed by Chakwera with 35 percent and Chilima with 20 percent.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :