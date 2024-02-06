Chakwera hosts his former headmaster at primary school

Michael Chatsunda Banda, a former head teacher at a primary school President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera attended in his childhood days, could not believe his eyes on Sunday when the Head of State invited him to lunch at the Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Chatsunda Banda is now aged 91 and it was his first time to take a tour of the State House.

President Chakwera said he decided to host and treat his former headmaster to lunch as a way of appreciating the great role the retired civil servant had played in his [Chakwera] education.

Of course, this is not the first time for the President to invite elderly persons to the State House. Last year, President Chakwera also hosted legendary musician Giddes Chalamanda.

The Malawi leader has always advocated for the respect for old people, stressing that they are the fountain of knowledge and wisdom.

