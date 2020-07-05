Chakwera, immediate family members facing ‘smear campaign’

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) now in opposition is being accused of orchestrating a smear campaign against the newly-elected President Lazarus Chakwera and his immediate family members on allegations that they were receiving kickbacks from Asian businessmen and other local persons.

In the past days online sites, mainly those connected to the DPP, have carried out stories against Chakwera’s only son Nicky linking him to shady meetings with some prominent Asian businessmen seeking to reach the new Head of State for an appointment.

However, government officials have trashed the reports. saying it is just a ploy by DPP propagandists to throw mud at Chakwera who curtailed their stay in power last week after beating immediate past presidnet Peter Mutharika in the Fresh Presidential Election.

“These stories are part of coordinated attacks on the first family with an aim to dent their image so that they are soiled and thrown in the mud for political expediency. Someone is working so hard to depict the President Chakwera’s first son Nicky and son-in-law Sean Kampondeni as corrupt,” said the an MCP official.

Kampondeni – a speech writer for the President – is working as a press aide to Chakwera.

President Chakwera has is not entertaining any meetings with business persons and has blocked any attempts of gratification.

His son Nicky and son in-law Sean Kampondeni are church pastors whose moral stand within society has not been questioned before, as such expecting them to behave like rogue fortune seekers is a strange expectation.

