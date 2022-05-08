Chakwera invited to World Economic Forum AGM

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has been invited to attend this year’s annual general meeting (AGM) for the World Economic Forum.

Officials from the State House have confirmed the invitation, but could not provide more details about the itinerary.

However, information sourced from the World Economic Forum website indicates that the AGM will take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from 22-26 May 2022.

The meeting will be held under the theme of “Working Together, Restoring Trust.”

This year’s AGM will be the first global in-person leadership event since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Forum says the Annual Meeting 2022, which returns to Davos-Klosters after a two-year hiatus, will offer world leaders an opportunity to take stock of the state of the world and shape partnerships and policies for the crucial period ahead.

“The Annual Meeting 2022 will embody the World Economic Forum’s philosophy of collaborative, multi-stakeholder impact, providing a unique collaborative environment in which to reconnect, share insights, gain fresh perspectives, and build problem-solving communities and initiatives. Against a backdrop of deepening global frictions and fractures, it will be the starting point for a new era of global responsibility and cooperation,” reads the announcement posted on the World Economic Forum website.

Topics on the agenda will include the pandemic recovery, tackling climate change, building a better future for work, accelerating stakeholder capitalism, and harnessing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum, said: “After all the virtual meetings taking place in the last two years, leaders from politics, business and civil society have to convene finally in person again. We need to establish the atmosphere of trust that is truly needed to accelerate collaborative action and to address the multiple challenges we face.”

The World Economic Forum will continue to communicate closely with the Swiss government on the public health situation in Switzerland. The meeting will take place as long as all necessary conditions are in place to guarantee the health and safety of its participants and the host community.

During the Davos Agenda 2022, heads of state and government and international organizations shared their priorities for a challenging year ahead. They joined leaders from business and civil society and spoke on the global economic outlook, inequality, healthy futures, climate and resilience.

