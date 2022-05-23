Chakwera joins global leaders for economic crisis amid Russia-Ukraine war

Malawi President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera Monday joined global leaders and key economic players at the opening session of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland where to discuss the economic crisis that has hit the world in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine War.

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis and WEF founder Klaus Schwab led the proceedings, with the two sounding a panic alarm over the impact of the Ukraine – Rusian war in Eastern Europe, which they argued, has negatively affected the whole world.

“This requires world leaders to come together and chart an equitable recovery path that leaves no region behind,” said President Cassis.

In his address Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy encouraged delegates to use their time together in Davos to come up with practical solutions for the economic hardships the war has compounded the world.

Later in the day, President Chakwera participated in a dialogue focusing on Building Economies in Fragile Markets, where the Malawi Leader to proposed the country’s perspective as Chair of Least Developed Countries and SADC.

The Malawi leader, President Chakwera, who is Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and leader of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) commenced his week-long WEF attendance with a very busy schedule.

Chakwera arrived in Switzerland on Saturday and proceeded to attend the the welcome reception along with with First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera on Sunday.

President Chakwera is also expected to meet President Paul Kagame of Rwanda to share notes on how best to grow the economies of the two countries hit hard by covid-19 pandemic, climate change and the war in Ukraine.

Speaking on departure Friday in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe, President Chakwera said there is a need for countries to discuss and find ways of dealing with challenges the world is currently going through.

“With ongoing global economic crisis, there is an urgent need for all countries to come together to find a solution to the problems and quickly find means to end the problems so that the global citizens can live happily ever after,” said President Chakwera.

The global economic forum started Saturday and will run up to Wednesday, May 29.

On his way back from Davos, Dr Chakwera will pass through Malabo, in Equatorial Guinea where he will attend the 15th Extraordinary Summit meeting of the African Union on humanitarian matters.

The Malawi leader will also attend the 16th Extraordinary Summit meeting of the African Union on Terrorism and Unconstitutional changes of government from 26 to 28 May.

The first AU summit will consolidate efforts by African leaders to address humanitarian challenges the continent is currently facing and develop resource mobilization strategies to address them.

While the second summit will focus on sustainable solutions to the recent surge in terrorism and unconstitutional changes of government.

President Chakwera is expected to return home on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

