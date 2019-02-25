Chakwera laughs at DPP attempt to intimidate him

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential flag bearer Lazarus Chakwera has laughed at ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) tactics to scare him from holding political meetings in their perceived stronghold, saying he cannot be intimidated.

Chakwera said this after DPP operatives blocked his motorcade at Luchenza in Thyolo on Saturday, about 50 metres from Luchenza Police Station, to prevent the MCP leader from proceeding to Mulanje Pasani constituency to address a political rally.

The MCP motorcade found an articulated truck belonging to Gabu Bob Khamisa a legislator of DPP ‘parked’ across the road with people clad in DPP regalia on board.

Gabu whose uncle Babu Khamisa has joined MCP, claims the truck had run out of fuel and that it was not a deliberate move to block Chakwera.

However, Chakwera said the tactics are cheap, wondering why DPP was wasting time intimidating political leaders instead of finding solutions to the problems facing the country.

“I am not afraid and will not be intimidated by anyone. Malawi is my home and nobody can draw boundaries for me,” said Chakwera.

He said Malawi belongs to all Malawians and no-one has the power to designate any area as no-go zone for any political party or independent candidate.

Meanwhile, Chakwera and his MCP have been commended for being calm despite the apparent provocation.

MCP is moving to petition Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on the incident.

