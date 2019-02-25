Chakwera laughs at DPP attempt to intimidate him

February 25, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential flag bearer Lazarus Chakwera has laughed at ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) tactics to scare him from holding political meetings in their perceived stronghold, saying he cannot be intimidated.

Chakwera and his running mate Mia stormed Mulanje with MCP political rally

Chakwera: When you stand for the people you don’t front fear

Chakwera said this after DPP operatives blocked his motorcade at Luchenza in Thyolo on Saturday, about 50 metres from Luchenza Police Station, to prevent the MCP leader from proceeding to Mulanje Pasani constituency to address a political rally.

The MCP motorcade found  an articulated truck belonging to Gabu Bob Khamisa a legislator of DPP ‘parked’  across the road with people clad in DPP regalia on board.

Gabu whose uncle Babu Khamisa has joined MCP, claims the truck had run out of fuel and that it was not a deliberate move to block Chakwera.

However, Chakwera said the tactics are cheap, wondering why DPP was wasting time intimidating political leaders instead of finding solutions to the problems facing the country.

“I am not afraid and will not be intimidated by anyone. Malawi is my home and nobody can draw boundaries for me,” said Chakwera.

He said Malawi belongs to all Malawians and no-one has the power to designate any area as no-go zone for any political party or independent candidate.

Meanwhile, Chakwera and his MCP have been commended for being calm despite the apparent provocation.

MCP is moving to petition Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on the incident.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Poverty die dieTembo Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Poverty die die
Guest
Poverty die die

Out of fuel koma Bodza lake. Ndiye imapingasa msewu?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 minutes ago
Tembo
Guest
Tembo

Who would vote for this crocodile party?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
17 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes

More From web