Chakwera must not act like a State House talk-show host!
President Lazarus Chakwera is a remarkable public speaker, a man well-endowed with indefinite eloquence that charms every ear that consumes his voice.
Definitely, if we had enough world and time, you would be forgiven for choosing to spend a lifetime enjoying Chakwera speaking—yes, a lifetime.
But we don’t have that time. As a people, we need to keep working to make our lives better. As a President, Chakwera needs to fix the economy and reorganize the politics through putting in place concrete step not just flowery speeches.
As Nyasa Times, we shudder to submit, here, that President Chakwera is going overboard in his appetite of always wanting to be updating Malawians on every slight step his government is taking.
We keep seeing the President giving weekly radio updates. We keep seeing the President giving timely social media updates. We keep seeing the President in various media houses—local and international giving updates from Malawi.
Is the President not updating enough?
We are not against the President decision to keep updating the nation on every step his government is taking. It’s part of being transparent and accountable to Malawians.
However, we feel the government machinery has adequate communication channels that do not require the President himself to be on the frontlines.
State House has a full department of communication, headed by Sean Kampondeni and, of course, we have a press secretary there, the busy Brian Banda, whose duty, among whatever he does there, is to keep the public informed of the President’s every move.
Beside State House, government has fully-fledged Ministry of Information, headed by Minister Gospel Kazako, a remarkable communicator.
Not only that, you have the office of the secretary to the Cabinet and Government, headed by quite an efficient communicator, Zangazanga Develious Chikhosi.
All these three organs are key in sending out government key decisions to the public and, so far, none has qualms with how they are working.
The issue of having President Chakwera running to the podium often to communicate his decisions is subjecting him to some kind of a talk-show host.
We believe the President should concentrate his appearance to State of Nation Address (SONA), monthly media appearances and answering questions in Parliament.
His regular, 5-minutes Nation Address appearances are beginning to presuppose that our President has little to do at the State House—as such, he wants to be seen to be busy. We don’t want our minds to project to that direction.
President Chakwera has a lot of things to do and, at this point, we expect results to speak for themselves—not him speaking them. We want Chakwera to run the nation and must not be Mr Talk-Talk.
Anthu mulibe pabwino. Pabwino munataila galu. Let the President alone. If Laz feels he can shoulder the burden of communication himself, let it be. Moreover the whole burden and blame of running Govt whether good or bad lies with no other but himself. Wapita, Pita uja mmati amakhala ziii osalankhula sometimes months without commenting on very pressing national issues mpaka u labelled him a dead person walking…….ena nkumati wamwalira. Lero this Tonse President is acting proactive and u start insinuating this nonsense?…..A Malawi munakhal bwanji? The author should find something busy to write about,,,,Research and write what could be done… Read more »
I thought he has put in place a team that is working hard to fix the economy?
This is absolute truth, the more he comes out speaking, the more people will start losing interest in what is saying. I hope he reads this article BUT the problem is those around him
That’s exactly what President Talk Talk Chakwera is, all gTalk no action. For Chakwera is an expert on Talk, Talk, not on action. All we see is him talking to foreigners on virtual online begging to give away our land and offering 3rd cell operator license to create opportunities for Kokoliko. Chakwera has done nothing for Malawians expect he has Fathered the birth of Kokoliko, and is busy leading Malawi on to a disaster. We voted for SKC and got Talk Talk Chakwera instead.SKC save us please.
Well said. These weekly updates are becoming monotonous. The President should concentrate on more important responsibilities and leave the rest to his team. A good leader delegates.
I 100% agree with the Author. We want things to happen not to hear. These weekly updates from State House are no more interesting but annoyance. We want those promises made during campaigns.
Really? No no no no no, I think the president is misunderstood here. Right from the beginning the president made it clear that he would be available to all Malawians, updating and telling the people his decisions and reasons why. It is part of his leadership style – revolutionised leadership style about which many leaders around the world admire already, to do it. He doesn’t want to hide like a rat mu dengu la chimanga, like Peter did. Let us leave the president a lone please!
I agree, zizikhala ndi chikoka akamalengeza kuti the president’s national address at ………time, osangoti lero mawa dzulo president’s speech ayi.
Munthu apange update a Malawi from time to time walakwitsa. Akhalenso osawapanga update pafupipafupi walakwanso. APM mumati sakuwalankhula a Malawi. Uyu mukuti akulankhula pafupipafupi. Which is which?
I can’t agree more with the author