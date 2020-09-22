Chakwera must reprimand President Lungu’s poor Zambia rights record
President Lazarus Chakwera is visiting Zambia this Tuesday on day-return official visit and we are happy with the gesture for two reasons.
One, it shows that President Chakwera is serious about strengthening bilateral relations with neighboring countries after years of isolation.
And secondly, we believe Chakwera will use this moment to reprimand Zambia’s leader, President Edgar Lungu, on his poor human right record as of late.
Let’s face it.
News coming from Zambia isn’t interesting at all. The country is only a few days from holding its general elections but the media is awash with stories of state sanctioned violence and abuses against the opposition.
Being a neighboring country and well versed that their challenge is also our challenge, we want to put it to President Chakwera to use the visit as an avenue to tone down Lungu.
There are good reasons why Chakwera is the right person to tone Lungu to order.
Few months ago, Chakwera was in the same shoes which opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema (HH) is today—being harassed and abused by the State.
Arguably, he knows better why, in this age, it is foolhardy for the State to unleash its fury on its people just because they believe in doing things differently.
Chakwera is the message, he is the story of good governance and, without a word minced, he must share it with Lungu.
In fact, it would be great if Chakwera, during this visit, he also engages the opposition and preach the Tonse philosophy.
We need to create a peaceful region and that can only begin with a Zambia that is free from violence and State notoriety.
But Chakwera should be warned to resist being capture by Bokani Soko a Zambian businessman of Grandview International who captured Lungu to be branded the Gupta of Zambia.
Soko’s Grandview International had its contract to supply 35 ambulances to Malawi’s Ministry of Health cancelled by Anti-Corruption Bureau following a public outcry because its vetting role was bypassed.
The notice of intention to award the contract indicated that local bidders, including Toyota Malawi and Nissan Malawi, offered low rates.
President Chakwera should desist from being soiled by any gratification. The big brother is watching!
Why didn’t you preach to foreign leaders to come and reign in on dictator nkhalamba NTCHONA when he was terrorising the country? Malawians did it themselves without any foreign help, hence let Zambians do likewise. The president is visiting the country for entirely different reasons, and rightly so.
Nyasa Times you are not being sincere with yourself. Since the times of Kamuzu Malawi has always played noninterventionism ie not interfering with other countries politics. That is why Kamuzu was in good books with the apartheid South Africa govt and the reward is Lilongwe City we see today. In fact Chakwera was not supposed to visit Zambia if they are going to the polls shortly. How could Chakwera have felt if president Lungu visited APM shortly before June elections? It would be like an endorsement of his presidency. After all Chakwera is less than 100 days so we can’t… Read more »
Kamuzu is dead and this in new Malawi
This is good journalism
Foseki
You don’t think that not the way to do things. He is visiting our neighbour and there is no need to create enemies
They are the same. Wait a few more months!
I hope Mr Editor you are not trying to educate the president, mind you he is the president and is there for good reasons so try to limit your approach to him.
Good one. He is writing as if he is educating our President.
Why not this is democracy! Do you want another dictator? Grow up.
This is rubbish when did malawi become a leader in democracy? Lungu if Chakwera speaks about Zambian elections switch off the electricity to malawi and let them find another source.