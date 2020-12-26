Chakwera on holiday, cruise on Lake Malawi

December 26, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 28 Comments

President Chakwera on Christmas Day took some time to relax and went on a cruise on Lake Malawi as he has been practicing what he has preached, by keeping his holiday local and not venturing overseas.

Two military ships sailed along Chakwera’s ship to give it maximum security.
Presidential chill: The First Family on Lake Malawi cruise
The First Couple relax on a cruise
Steering the ship: Chakwera takes charge
The presidential cruise on Lake Malawi

The President together with the First Lady and members of the First Family had a two-hour sailing on Lake Malawi.

Chakwera who looked relaxed, interacted with members of the First Family and  the cruise crew. At some point the Captain of the Ship asked President Chakwera to steer the  ship which the Malawi leader  obliged.

Presidential  press secretary Brian Banda said Chakwera is spending his holiday at Chikoko Bay State Lodge on the shores of Lake Malawi in Monkey Bay, Mangochi District.

During the cruise, Banda said President Chakwera was “safe” on the water as the speed boats protected the ship.

Dauseee
Dauseee
2 hours ago

A president who doesnt care. Anzache pa Christmas amakayendera ma patient mdzipatalamu. The captain of that boat should be fired. How can he let munthu wopanda licence kuti ayendetse?

0
Reply
Sikusinja
Sikusinja
3 hours ago

I can see that Covid protocols are being observed. Leadership by example kuvutilapo

0
Reply
WaWaWaWa
WaWaWaWa
3 hours ago

Hypocritical for Talk Talk Chakwera to talk of face masks, washing hands and social distance when we see him, his family and everyone else without face masks. Sad.
Covid kills Rev o4 not.

Last edited 3 hours ago by WaWaWaWa
0
Reply
Zanga phees
Zanga phees
4 hours ago

Zamanyi basi nde mkatero katunthu pa nsika atsika ntengo???

0
Reply
Japan mee
Japan mee
5 hours ago

Kudos Mr President. Its your time. Mbava zija shupit zao

0
Reply
Kwitanda
Kwitanda
5 hours ago

The writerer was born yesterday otherwise he should have known/remembered that no president in Malawi has ever spent Christmas Holidays overseas. No. Moreover even if he wanted to, where could he have gone when most countries are on Convid observation.

0
Reply
Savimbi
Savimbi
5 hours ago

So what?

0
Reply
Chilungamo
Chilungamo
5 hours ago

There is covid 19. One would not want to risk it out abroad or overseas.

0
Reply
Dingase
Dingase
5 hours ago

Za ziii

0
Reply
Mbanje Legalised
Mbanje Legalised
6 hours ago

Zija adagula Adad zija, awonekatu anzeru lero!

1
Reply
