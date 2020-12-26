Chakwera on holiday, cruise on Lake Malawi
President Chakwera on Christmas Day took some time to relax and went on a cruise on Lake Malawi as he has been practicing what he has preached, by keeping his holiday local and not venturing overseas.
The President together with the First Lady and members of the First Family had a two-hour sailing on Lake Malawi.
Chakwera who looked relaxed, interacted with members of the First Family and the cruise crew. At some point the Captain of the Ship asked President Chakwera to steer the ship which the Malawi leader obliged.
Two other military ships sailed along Chakwera’s ship to give it maximum security.
Presidential press secretary Brian Banda said Chakwera is spending his holiday at Chikoko Bay State Lodge on the shores of Lake Malawi in Monkey Bay, Mangochi District.
During the cruise, Banda said President Chakwera was "safe" on the water as the speed boats protected the ship.
A president who doesnt care. Anzache pa Christmas amakayendera ma patient mdzipatalamu. The captain of that boat should be fired. How can he let munthu wopanda licence kuti ayendetse?
I can see that Covid protocols are being observed. Leadership by example kuvutilapo
Hypocritical for Talk Talk Chakwera to talk of face masks, washing hands and social distance when we see him, his family and everyone else without face masks. Sad.
Covid kills Rev o4 not.
Zamanyi basi nde mkatero katunthu pa nsika atsika ntengo???
Kudos Mr President. Its your time. Mbava zija shupit zao
The writerer was born yesterday otherwise he should have known/remembered that no president in Malawi has ever spent Christmas Holidays overseas. No. Moreover even if he wanted to, where could he have gone when most countries are on Convid observation.
So what?
There is covid 19. One would not want to risk it out abroad or overseas.
Za ziii
Zija adagula Adad zija, awonekatu anzeru lero!