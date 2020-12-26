Chakwera on holiday, cruise on Lake Malawi

President Chakwera on Christmas Day took some time to relax and went on a cruise on Lake Malawi as he has been practicing what he has preached, by keeping his holiday local and not venturing overseas.

The President together with the First Lady and members of the First Family had a two-hour sailing on Lake Malawi.

Chakwera who looked relaxed, interacted with members of the First Family and the cruise crew. At some point the Captain of the Ship asked President Chakwera to steer the ship which the Malawi leader obliged.

Two other military ships sailed along Chakwera’s ship to give it maximum security.

Presidential press secretary Brian Banda said Chakwera is spending his holiday at Chikoko Bay State Lodge on the shores of Lake Malawi in Monkey Bay, Mangochi District.

During the cruise, Banda said President Chakwera was “safe” on the water as the speed boats protected the ship.

