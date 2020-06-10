Chakwera promises Malawi break from DPP wilderness and enter into Tonse Canaan

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president, who is also the torchbearer for the nine political parties under the Tonse Alliance, Lazarus Chakwera using oratory skills honed on pulpit to plot an election victory on Wednesday took the campaign trail to the northern region border lakeshore district of Karonga to canvass votes for the fresh Presidential Polls slated for June 23.

After conducting two whistle stop tours at Lufita and Wiliro on his way from Chitipa, Chakwera conducted a mega campaign rally at Karonga community ground where he told the mammoth crowd that time is ripe for people to move from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) wilderness and enter into Canaan by voting into power Chakwera and Saulos Chilima to fix the socio-economic challenges people are facing.

Said Chakwera: “Malawi as country has failed to register meaningful development in terms of eradicating abject poverty and revamping farming through affordable farm inputs such as fertilizer and reopening irrigation schemes. That is why we are saying that we will reduce the price of fertilizer to K4, 495 so that everyone should be able to buy to spur our agro based economy.”

The Tonse Alliance hopeful said once he and Chilima are elected, Karonga rice farmers will have processing and packaging machines to add value to their produce that will in turn fetch better prices to uplift their families.

“Tonse Alliance was formed mutually to bring down the DPP government which has failed to develop the country due to nepotism, regionalism, corruption and tribalism. Our government will be inclusive so that every Malawian should be in the process of rebuilding new Malawi, Chakwera said.

Chakwera has since asked Karonga residents to vote for the Alliance if the creation of 1-million jobs to the youth is to be realised to reduce the high employment rate which he said injured many youth on Tuesday during the Ministry of Health walk in interviews in some parts of the country.

On his turn, Freedom Party (FP) Khumbo Kachali told the gathering that if the northern region is to transform, the answer is to vote for the Tonse Alliance into power, saying its leaders are committed to bringing back the countrys lost glory.

Taking his turn, Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) chairperson for the Presidential Council Frank Mwenifumbo assured Chakwera of amassing thousands of votes in the district, saying the large gathering of the Ngonde people at the ground shows their unwavering love for the Alliance.

Also present at the rally were the vice President of Peoples Party (PP) Ralph Mhoni, MCPs second vice President for the North Harry Mkandawire, Commander In-Chief of People Power Movement Timothy Mtambo, UTM party regional fundraising chairperson Leonard Kiyombo and regional governor for MCP Walusako Munde.

The election is expected to be close. To win, Chakwera must loosen the grip of 80-year-old President Peter Mutharika’s DPP and its electoral alliance partmer UDF on the rural electorate.

