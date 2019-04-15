Chakwera quashes DPP manifesto as crap: ‘The problem is the credibility’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera has trashed the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) manifesto saying it is not plausible as a leader who presents it.

Speaking during a political rally he held at Nkhotakota L E A School on Sunday, Chakwera blamed the DPP as the root cause of the current challenges being faced by Malawians, saying the governing party failed to fulfill its 2014 manifesto.

“They promised to end corruption, but you can see that corruption has reached alarming levels. They have failed,” said Chakwera.

He said manifesto is not just a document but set out for electors the policies the party intends to pursue in government.

Chakwera described manifestos as “a party’s contract with the electorate”.

He charged that the DPP had lied in promising that it would improve living standards, transform the economy, provide good governance and ensure equity and equality.

Chakwera said there is no need for Malawians to keep DPP in power as it has failed in the five years it has governed the country, often feeding Malawians lies and stealing from them and torturing them.

According to Chakwera, the 2019 newly launched DPP elections blue print is just a compilation of promises that cannot be fulfilled as the party has failed to demonstrate tangible results from what they promised Malawians in their 2014 manifesto.

“Malawi Congress Party is the only hope of Malawians because the current administration has failed to deliver on their promises made in 2014, such as infrastructure, road system, farming, schools as well as health system” he said.

The MCP leader then assured the people in the country that come May 21 2019, if voted into power, their party will building a new Malawi which will meet the needs of the people, that the past administrations have not managed to achieve for the past 25 years.

During the Nkhotakota rally, Chakwera again grabbed the red card, which leads to a player’s ejection from the fmatch, and waved it, saying he was showing it to Mutharika and DPP.

“I am flashing a red card that it is time for Mutharika to pack up and go,” said Chakwera.

Mutharika and Chakwera have emerged as bitter rivals since the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections in which Chakwera trailed Mutharika in the presidential race.

