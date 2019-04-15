Chakwera quashes DPP manifesto as crap: ‘The problem is the credibility’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera has trashed the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) manifesto saying it is not plausible as a leader who presents it.
Speaking during a political rally he held at Nkhotakota L E A School on Sunday, Chakwera blamed the DPP as the root cause of the current challenges being faced by Malawians, saying the governing party failed to fulfill its 2014 manifesto.
“They promised to end corruption, but you can see that corruption has reached alarming levels. They have failed,” said Chakwera.
He said manifesto is not just a document but set out for electors the policies the party intends to pursue in government.
Chakwera described manifestos as “a party’s contract with the electorate”.
He charged that the DPP had lied in promising that it would improve living standards, transform the economy, provide good governance and ensure equity and equality.
Chakwera said there is no need for Malawians to keep DPP in power as it has failed in the five years it has governed the country, often feeding Malawians lies and stealing from them and torturing them.
According to Chakwera, the 2019 newly launched DPP elections blue print is just a compilation of promises that cannot be fulfilled as the party has failed to demonstrate tangible results from what they promised Malawians in their 2014 manifesto.
“Malawi Congress Party is the only hope of Malawians because the current administration has failed to deliver on their promises made in 2014, such as infrastructure, road system, farming, schools as well as health system” he said.
The MCP leader then assured the people in the country that come May 21 2019, if voted into power, their party will building a new Malawi which will meet the needs of the people, that the past administrations have not managed to achieve for the past 25 years.
During the Nkhotakota rally, Chakwera again grabbed the red card, which leads to a player’s ejection from the fmatch, and waved it, saying he was showing it to Mutharika and DPP.
“I am flashing a red card that it is time for Mutharika to pack up and go,” said Chakwera.
Mutharika and Chakwera have emerged as bitter rivals since the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections in which Chakwera trailed Mutharika in the presidential race.
Kulephera kupanga convince anthu ku Mchinji inu zomvetsa chisoni DPP inapitadi ndi Bingu ndithu tiona ngati Peter azanene kuti ine sindusiyani inu a DPP pa 22 May pano after losing elections kkkkkkk kulanda mafoni anthu anyasatimes achitakunenetsa kuti amabwerawo ndi anthu kudzanja kapena kuti hundreds not a thousand very shame where is Grezeda and Nankhumwa fainted.
Hahahahaha yanu a Chakwera ndiye ili ndi chiyani? Ife go konko ku dpp. Mind u in this country we voted for multiparty so you do not have any mandate to tell anyone what to do. auzeni zomwe mudzachite wosati pinpointing manifesto ya anzanu kumeneko ndiye chiyambi cholepheracho. Munanena simudzagwira ndi a cashgate nanga a JB ayera liti? nanga mmene munkanena kuti ndi wa cashgate munadziwa bwanji? what a hypocrite!! God is watching you
DPP 2019 manifest is null and void
Ife ndiye go konko wawa ufulu wosankha ndi umenewo thats why tiri ndi democracy
I can’t wait to vote on 21 May. I am completely tired with current situation of things in Malawi. I am in LL, arera 25 but it’s hard to have water and electricity connected to my house.
Buluzi iwe.. Tell us what Nyakula Party will do.
Lodzani ZANU
no eye catching statements from the MCP. Pure hate and animosity towards APM. All this is benefiting SKC and his UTM
Kwachaaaaaaaaaaaa
Ukazawona wina wake akuchita pin point only one manifesto out of the 9 ndiye kuti imeneyo ili boooh .
Absolutely right my president to be fire dem