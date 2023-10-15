Chakwera reaffirms commitment to transform Malawi despite economic hardships

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has assured Malawians that his government remains committed to transforming the nation in spite of the economic problems weighing down on citizens.

Speaking at Monkey Bay Living Waters Church in Mangochi on Sunday, Chakwera appealed to Malawians to remain resilient, stressing “Malawi will rise again despite mountain of challenges the country is going through”.

He acknowledged the economic difficulties his people are currently going through. He cited natural disasters, effects of Russia-Ukraine war, Covid-19 and cholera as some of the factors retarding social and economic growth in Malawi.

But President Chakwera expressed disappointment that Malawians tend to forget the existence of God in time of their destitution.

Speaking earlier, Bishop Ralph Kachikuni who is resident pastor Lilongwe and deputy national chairman of Living Waters Church, commended Dr Chakwera for freedom of worship Malawi is experiencing.

Bishop Kachikuni, who was speaking on behalf of LWC founder and leader Bishop Stanley Ndovi, said for the first time in history members of the clergy are praying without looking behind their backs.

