Chakwera reshuffles cabinet following Chilima inquiry

In a significant shake-up of his administration, President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has announced a new cabinet lineup, making notable changes to key ministries. This reshuffle comes as a response to the recommendations from the Chilima Plane Crash Inquiry, which highlighted failures in the coordination and communication within government structures during the tragic incident involving former Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima.

The reshuffle sees the exit of Harry Mkandawire as Minister of Defence, with Monica Chang’anamuno stepping into the role. Ezekiel Peter Ching’oma replaces Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma as Minister of Homeland Security. These changes underscore Chakwera’s intent to revamp critical security ministries that came under fire during the inquiry.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, President Chakwera emphasized the importance of accountability and performance in public office. He reiterated his commitment to addressing the gaps exposed by the Chilima Inquiry to restore public confidence in his administration’s ability to manage crises effectively.

The cabinet reshuffle goes beyond the security ministries, signaling a broader effort to inject fresh energy into his administration. Dr. Jessie Kabwira has been appointed Minister of Higher Education, while Simplex Chithyola takes on the role of Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs. The appointments reflect a balance between seasoned politicians and new faces, aimed at driving reforms across various sectors.

The new cabinet includes:

Vice President and Minister of Public Service Delivery : Dr. Michael Bizwick Usi

: Dr. Michael Bizwick Usi Minister of Defence : Monica Chang’anamuno

: Monica Chang’anamuno Minister of Homeland Security : Ezekiel Peter Ching’oma

: Ezekiel Peter Ching’oma Minister of Trade and Industry : Sosten Alfred Gwengwe

: Sosten Alfred Gwengwe Minister of Health : Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda

: Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda Minister of Transport and Public Works : Jacob Hara

: Jacob Hara Minister of Tourism: Vera Kamtukule

The reshuffle also introduces several deputy ministers to key portfolios, including health, transport, and agriculture, signaling Chakwera’s focus on decentralizing responsibilities to improve service delivery.

Public reaction to the new appointments has been mixed. While many applaud the changes as a step toward greater accountability, others argue that systemic reforms are needed to complement the personnel changes. Political analyst Dr. Henry Chibambo remarked, “The cabinet reshuffle is a positive step, but the success of these changes will depend on how effectively the new appointees address the challenges in their respective ministries.”

President Chakwera’s new cabinet, effective immediately, is seen as an attempt to rejuvenate his administration while addressing the shortcomings exposed by recent national events. Malawians will now watch closely to see how the reshuffle translates into tangible progress across the country.

