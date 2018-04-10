Chakwera salutes Sidik and Abida Mia for being workaholic as MCP make inroads in south

Leader of main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Dr Lazarus Chakwera has showered praises to seasoned politician and business magnate Sidik Mia and his wife Abida Mia for their efforts in reviving the party in the southern region.

Chakwera said this during a rally he addressed at Malindi Ground in the Malawi’s lakeshore district of Mangochi.

“The Mias are doing a fantastic job—we are appreciating their efforts in strengthening the party,” said Chakwera to the Mias amidst ululations from the crowd that graced the rally.

The MCP leader was happy to see the crowd the party commanded in the area considered to be the stronghold of the former ruling United Democratic Front (UDF).

“Things have really changed. To see such a crowd here in Mangochi attending MCP rally—the area where people used to treat UDF as their religion is very strange,” said a resident of Malindi.

Speaking during the rally, Mia pledged that he will drill 20 boreholes in the area and dish out 5 Million Kwacha loan for women and youths to start businesses shall they vote for their candidate, Ambrose Hamisi.

MCP, PP, UDF have all featured their candidates but residents say the Tuesday’s by-elections will be a two horse race between the MCP candidate and the UDF Candidate.

The Malindi rally was attended by Harry Mkandawire, Maurice Munthali, Joseph Njovuyalema, Francis Muluzi and Ezikiel Ching’oma among other notable figures.

