Chakwera says castigating authorities on Social Media cannot help to develop Malawi

President Lazarus Chakwera has asked Malawians to desist from wasting their precious time idling and castigating authorities on various social media platforms, but rather dedicate their energy only on positive things that can help to develop the country.

Speaking during the 2021 National Development Conference and launch of Malawi 2063 first 10 year Implementation Plan in Lilongwe on Monday, Chakwera emphasized that no nation has ever developed through gossiping and castigating one another on social media platforms.

Chakwera says time has come for Malawians to change their mindset and start giving their best to take the country’s economy to greater heights.

“I read all your messages, whether positive or negative. Some people castigate me in their messages all the time,” said the president.

He added: “As I am here, my whatsapp is full of messages but if I were to spend all my time on the phone, would I be able to come here and do what we are doing?

“You don’t develop a country on social media platforms through castigation. Castigating me and other leaders on social media will not bring any change and it will not help Malawi to develop,” said Chakwera.

The president also said the Malawi 2063 blueprint is for every Malawian and not only the responsibility of politicians, but for each and every Malawian.

“We must stop demanding more from our politicians and leaders, we must demand more from ourselves as everyone has a key role to play in the development of this country.

“This plan demands action from every Malawian not only the leaders or politicians. This country belongs to all of us and therefore, all of us need to be active participant to the agenda,” said Chakwera.

I have been receiving messages from people wanting me to be running their homes on their behalf, this is impractical,” he said.

Chakwera added that much as there will be obstacles in the journey to 2063 there is a need for team work to overcome them and achieve the Malawi that everyone wants.

Speaking earlier, Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima advised Malawians to be patriotic. He called on the people to move forward despite facing stumbling blocks in their quest to realizing the 2063 agenda.

Director General for National Planning commission Dr. Thomas Munthali says the country has the capacity of turning around its economy to middle income by the year 2030.

While emphasizing that a self-reliant nation is achievable with concerted efforts Munthali called on Malawians to develop the habit of self-reliance to meaningfully contribute to achieving social economic development of the country

The launch of the ‘Malawi 2063,’ a 10-year implementation plan that has replaced Malawi Growth Development Strategy (MGDS).

