Chakwera says Malawi in labour pains for new birth: ‘Point of no return’

Malawi Congress Party(MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has said the current hardships that the citizenry are facing are the labor pains of a new birth for the nation and that the signs are everywhere.

The MCP leader told a news conference in Lilongwe that he was however upbeat that the hardships signal a new dawn and that despite the anguish of the labor pains, Malawians have reached “a point of no return” in pushing to see a new Malawi delivered.

“We have finally realized that those of us who wish Malawi well far outnumber those who exploit her,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera remakrs comes as the Constitutional Court is set to deliver the much-awaited judgement on the disputed May 21 presidential election results between now to February 3.

The panel of High Court judges handling the case comprises Healey Potani, Ivy Kamanga, Dingiswayo Madise, Mike Tembo and Redson Kapindu.

Chakwera said Malawians’ lives have been put on hold since the elections and have experienced pain over the destruction to business of the protests.

He said the period since the elections has been hard on Malawians for also experiencing police brutality and has also cited the teachers’ strike as another source of hardship.

“It has been hard on you to be denied development, feeling the pain of being insulted and sidelined by politicians because of where you were born or where you live,” said Chakwera.

The MCP leader the country is facing hunger crisis and many Malawians are already feeling the pinch of the situation.

“It has been hard on you to be facing hunger yet again, feeling the pain of depleted maize reserves and the misuse of the 10 billion kwacha that was allocated to procure it,” he said.

Continue Chakwera: “In the face of such hardships, it can be all too easy to feel that all that was once good in our country is lost or that there is nothing good ahead that is worth fighting for. Indeed, there are some people, both domestic and foreign, who see these hardships as omens of a coming apocalypse.”

Chakwera has since praised judges of the Constitutional Court, ACB director, the military, the leaders of civil society, civil servants and many Malawians for upholding rule of law.

He also called upon all Malawians to welcome the eminent decision of the Constitutional Court in peace.

