Chakwera says MCP to commence legal action against MEC, NRB on ‘voter registration fraud’
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is demanding auditing of voters rolls of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and data based on National Registration Bureau (NRB) alleging that it is being tampered with ahead of July 2 fresh presidential elections.
MCP presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera told a news conference at the party headquarters in Lilongwe on Wednesday that MEC ‘s voters roll has been contaminated a “fake portal” which contains of about 7 000 children not eligible to vote.
Chakwera said that to ensure that the voters’ roll is clean; the party will ask the court to intervene so that MEC data is disclosed.
He said MCP will not accept MEC to award a “fraudulent” victory to his rival President Peter Mutharika in the re-run and “neither will the people”.
Chakwera said Malawi is already struggling with two battles – Coronavirus and to have credible elections.
“There is need to vote and have clean results but MEC is not doing enough to protect the votes, there is a scheme at MEC that threatens the security of your vote.
“We now have evidence that the voters roll is compromised by buying of IDs and registration of minors,” said Chakwera.
MCP party’s secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka also said the voters roll cleaning exercise will require services of experts.
He said the party has already instructed the legal team to follow up the scam so that there is an audit to the whole data base.
He commended Director of ICT Daudi Suleiman for leading in uncovering of the syndicate.
Suleman said there are also multiple registrations in the NRB system using the same ID number.
He said over 1 million under-aged children were also registered in the NRB system and there are over 12,000 registrants whose bio data is mismatching.
Suleman said the youngest person registered in both MEC and NRB system was born in 2019.
NRB denied claims of vote manipulation.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Kodi Baba O Lazaro mupitiranji ku Ma Centers a MEC when you said you lost trust in this body? By the way mukuti inu ndi “TONSE ALLIANCE” pa chinsalu mwayika pakhomapo? Enawo nanga ali kuti? Pa Zodiak mukuwuza anthu kuti avotere Chakwera and Alliance partners. Kodi akusankhani liti ngati Torch bearer wa Alliance yathuyi? Inu zoona mukufuna President wathu SAULOSI Akhala wotsatira inu? Uja amati VP? Zoona inu O Lazaro mungamanene kuti Kwacah lero? Mukumusiya Chilima ku press conference and yet munati mwagwirizana kugwilira ntchito limodzi. Nanga izi tikuona zi ndiye ziti tsano? Ayi Ndith iwe Saulosi usatilowetse ku chipani… Read more »
Supreme Court just cancel this stupid election. Clearly the objective of having new elections will not be met. I can foresee kenyatta granting to stop voting or vote count after polls close. We are just waiting each others time and money. The rest of the world is moving
Mwayamba kale kunjenjemera? Shame
Justice must prevail. We do not want their stupidity, go ahead. That’s why they stick to the office after a messy. This referee was biased last election and can not handle this election neurally. The data base must be audited. A bakha awa koma kuziipisila nthawi zonse. Group of thugs
Atichaninso awa? This man is no leader.zero brains
Clearly you don’t know brains when you see them. These guys have outsmarted you
I sometimes wonder how hypocritical MCP and UTM are. On one hand they say they don’t recognize MEC and its commissioners and on the other hand they are busy with their own monitors in all registration centres. I thought they would have withdrawn their participation.
That’s recipe for chaos. Think again. With your head this time
I followed Suleman Daudi very well. He is not a fake technician. Simumutha ndipo ena amangidwapo tsopano apa.
Suleman is a fake technician for fake accent Chakwera
Mcp kkkkkk
fast track it to our one and only Kenyatta kaunda
Tired of this man, always crying like a baby