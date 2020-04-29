Chakwera says MCP to commence legal action against MEC, NRB on ‘voter registration fraud’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is  demanding auditing of voters rolls of  Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)  and data based on National Registration Bureau (NRB)   alleging that it is being tampered with ahead of July 2 fresh presidential elections.

Chakwera says that to ensure that the voters’ roll is clean, the party will ask the court to intervene so that MEC data is disclosed.
MCP says the youngest person registered in both MEC and NRB system was born in 2019.

MCP presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera  told a news conference at the party headquarters in Lilongwe on Wednesday that  MEC ‘s voters roll  has been  contaminated  a “fake portal” which  contains of about 7 000 children not eligible to vote.

He said MCP will not accept MEC to award a “fraudulent” victory to his rival President Peter Mutharika in the re-run and “neither will the people”.

Chakwera said Malawi is already struggling with two battles – Coronavirus and to have credible elections.

“There is need to vote and have clean results but MEC is not doing enough to protect the votes, there is a scheme at MEC that threatens the security of your vote.

“We now have evidence that the voters roll is compromised by buying of IDs and registration of minors,” said Chakwera.

MCP party’s secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka also said the voters roll cleaning exercise will require services of experts.

He said the party has already instructed the legal team to follow up the scam so that there is an audit to the whole data base.

He commended Director of ICT Daudi Suleiman for leading in uncovering of the syndicate.

Suleman said there are also multiple registrations in the NRB system using the same ID number.

He said over 1 million under-aged children were also registered in the NRB system and there are over 12,000 registrants whose bio data is mismatching.

NRB denied claims of vote manipulation.

ChakweraSaulosi
Guest
ChakweraSaulosi

Kodi Baba O Lazaro mupitiranji ku Ma Centers a MEC when you said you lost trust in this body? By the way mukuti inu ndi “TONSE ALLIANCE” pa chinsalu mwayika pakhomapo? Enawo nanga ali kuti? Pa Zodiak mukuwuza anthu kuti avotere Chakwera and Alliance partners. Kodi akusankhani liti ngati Torch bearer wa Alliance yathuyi? Inu zoona mukufuna President wathu SAULOSI Akhala wotsatira inu? Uja amati VP? Zoona inu O Lazaro mungamanene kuti Kwacah lero? Mukumusiya Chilima ku press conference and yet munati mwagwirizana kugwilira ntchito limodzi. Nanga izi tikuona zi ndiye ziti tsano? Ayi Ndith iwe Saulosi usatilowetse ku chipani… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mwaononga bukhu
Guest
Mwaononga bukhu

Supreme Court just cancel this stupid election. Clearly the objective of having new elections will not be met. I can foresee kenyatta granting to stop voting or vote count after polls close. We are just waiting each others time and money. The rest of the world is moving

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Patric Phiri
Guest
Patric Phiri

Mwayamba kale kunjenjemera? Shame

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Tadzi
Guest
Tadzi

Justice must prevail. We do not want their stupidity, go ahead. That’s why they stick to the office after a messy. This referee was biased last election and can not handle this election neurally. The data base must be audited. A bakha awa koma kuziipisila nthawi zonse. Group of thugs

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Bauleni
Guest
Bauleni

Atichaninso awa? This man is no leader.zero brains

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Don Dada
Guest
Don Dada

Clearly you don’t know brains when you see them. These guys have outsmarted you

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Ndavomela
Guest
Ndavomela

I sometimes wonder how hypocritical MCP and UTM are. On one hand they say they don’t recognize MEC and its commissioners and on the other hand they are busy with their own monitors in all registration centres. I thought they would have withdrawn their participation.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Don Dada
Guest
Don Dada

That’s recipe for chaos. Think again. With your head this time

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Jobe
Guest
Jobe

I followed Suleman Daudi very well. He is not a fake technician. Simumutha ndipo ena amangidwapo tsopano apa.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Banda
Guest
Banda

Suleman is a fake technician for fake accent Chakwera

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chiswa B
Guest
Chiswa B

Mcp kkkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Cadet
Guest
Cadet

fast track it to our one and only Kenyatta kaunda

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Good citizen
Guest
Good citizen

Tired of this man, always crying like a baby

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
