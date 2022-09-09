Chakwera signs condolence book Queen Elizabeth II

Grief-stricken Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera Friday morning registered his grief and message of condolence at the British High Commission in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe on the passing of Britain’s longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

In his message, the Malawi leader, who is both the head of state and government on behalf of the people and Government of Malawi, has expressed deepest condolences to the British people and the whole of the Commonwealth following the death of the Queen.

“We wish the Royal family God’s comfort and the provision of God’s power as His Majesty King Charles III leads on,” Chakwera says in the book.

On Thursday, Chakwera also released a statement of condolence and paid tribute to the Queen.

According to Chakwera, he and the First Lady have fond memories of the Queen’s visit to Malawi in 1979 when the Queen “captivated the imaginations of Malawians” and demonstrated solidarity with Malawians’ quest for economic liberation.

“For us as a nation, her inimitable legacy as a friend of Malawi will forever be etched on our hearts and indelibly marked on the pages of our history, a history she helped shape in more ways than we can put into words,” Chakwera said.

Republican Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima also posted on his Facebook page saying: “We mourn with the Royal family in grief, a country in tears, and a world in shock. The oasis of wisdom and royal fortitude of the Commonwealth is gone.”

Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday at the age of 96.

She came to the throne in 1952 and is the UK’s longest-serving monarch after reigning for 70 years.

