Chakwera this, Chakwera that: Do we really know Malawi’s in-coming president?

Lazarus Chakwera is, definitely, at his political best; in fact, stakes are high he would be Malawi’s next Head of State.

For a political figure with a history of being a religious leader, Chakwera exudes a figure of moral uprightness and integrity in the dirty game of politics.

It’s quite an intrigue to note how he rose from the gallows to win the leadership of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and, in the past 8 years, led the party to the heights it is right now.

If a word is told about Chakwera, tongues always stop at decorating him as a political god, a well measured in speech, tolerant and, to cap it all, a good man leading a dirty game of politics.

But is Chakwera, really, this righteous or he is just a political genius good at masking his worse?

We all know, for a fact, that he had a twenty year stint as the president of Malawi Assemblies of God.

What is interesting, though, is that Chakwera left CCAP, joined Malawi Assemblies of God Church and, then, led the church not just for 10 years—but, imagine, 20 years. How did he manage to do that?

As MCP leader, Chakwera, again, came from the political outside, took over leadership of the country’s oldest party and, arguably, led it so well to the height where it is right now.

In the years he has been on the helm, we have seen him tussle with some of the party’s key leaders and, in all these, Chakwera never came out bruised—still as smart and righteous as we always see him.

In Chakwera, are we really getting what we see about him or it’s just a façade of some sort?

Time will tell.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!