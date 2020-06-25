Chakwera this, Chakwera that: Do we really know Malawi’s in-coming president?
Lazarus Chakwera is, definitely, at his political best; in fact, stakes are high he would be Malawi’s next Head of State.
For a political figure with a history of being a religious leader, Chakwera exudes a figure of moral uprightness and integrity in the dirty game of politics.
It’s quite an intrigue to note how he rose from the gallows to win the leadership of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and, in the past 8 years, led the party to the heights it is right now.
If a word is told about Chakwera, tongues always stop at decorating him as a political god, a well measured in speech, tolerant and, to cap it all, a good man leading a dirty game of politics.
But is Chakwera, really, this righteous or he is just a political genius good at masking his worse?
We all know, for a fact, that he had a twenty year stint as the president of Malawi Assemblies of God.
What is interesting, though, is that Chakwera left CCAP, joined Malawi Assemblies of God Church and, then, led the church not just for 10 years—but, imagine, 20 years. How did he manage to do that?
As MCP leader, Chakwera, again, came from the political outside, took over leadership of the country’s oldest party and, arguably, led it so well to the height where it is right now.
In the years he has been on the helm, we have seen him tussle with some of the party’s key leaders and, in all these, Chakwera never came out bruised—still as smart and righteous as we always see him.
In Chakwera, are we really getting what we see about him or it’s just a façade of some sort?
Time will tell.
Let us see how he will be righteous in the next four years to come. He gonna face the reality of Presidency in Malawi. The president elect should first of all listen to what the masses want. The borrowed UTM development agenda is lacking in most areas. There are some things he can do better than the former presidents. (1) Education _ Umbuli ukukula m’Malawi chifukwa choti people do not see the importance of education. We must have compulsory and free primary plus secondary education. (2) Industry development_ No country can grow it’s economy base on natural resources. We need… Read more »
You are just stupid Mike Fiko, i wrote you one day that you will live in this Country by hunting yourself, you will not have peace in the entire of your life. wadya za dpp ndipo ukabweza.
Leave Dr Chakwera to lead the majority of us! Go to hell with your master!
Leave Chakwera alone! And he did not come from the ‘gallows’!!! Do you know what the gallows are?
Uyu tilibe nayo mlandu koma chimulirenji analakwanji muthu chaka chomwe kumulanda u vice president ndi u minister pano ndi munthu wamba kodi kukhala tizitero?
Yes this country was in the hands of thieves and killers and our beloved leader has a great work to raise this country to the heights of more than Rwanda we can see again real developments in our warm heart country.
am sorry, but some of these writings leaves a lot to be desired, i mean what is the focal point here? if u have nothing to say, just keep ur mouth shut
Yes we know him. He is a better man than you Fiko and your kabwafu ex president. All you have is hate which won’t take you anywhere. The people of Malawi have put their trust in Chakwera. He has been put in that position for a reason. Accept the results and move on.
Yeah let him rest to see how he’s gonna create one million jobs. Malawians are to see for themselves what he’s made of.
What you should know is the power to choose a leader belongs to us malawi. If chakwera in government disappoints us malawi not to respect the will of Malawi this is why we have five years of choosing the right one who can lead us to the will of the nation 😉😊 don’t worry the power 💪💪 of putting a person into the thrown belongs to us Malawians 🐓🔥✅🤔