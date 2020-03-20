Chakwera tipped to lead MCP-UTM alliance for Malawi fresh polls
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera will likely lead the opposition ‘grand alliance’ in the forthcoming fresh presidential elections, according to political analyst at Chancellor College of the University of Malawi , Happy Kayuni.
During the signing of an agreement on the electoral alliance MCP and UTM Party of State vice-president Saulos Chilima which they have formed in preparation for fresh presidential election, both
Chakwera and Chilima did not diclosed who will be the torchbearer for the alliance.
But Kayuni said Chakwera will likely lead the alliance in the poll because of the popularity of his MCP over UTM Party, which is less than two years old since its formation.
During the event at Kamuzu Institute for Sports, Chilima spoke first before asking Chakwera to do so.
Ideally protocol requires that the main person at an event speaks last. In political party set-up, the president is the last one to speak.
“I do not want to read into protocol but studies that we have done before show that MCP is more popular than UTM; hence, the most likely candidate to lead the alliance is Chakwera,” said Kayuni in quotes reported by The Nation newspaper on Friday.
Kayuni said the MCP-UTM alliance withheld the torchbearer and runningmate now “to avoid antagonising some supporters who with time will get used to the arrangement.”
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chilima said the alliance does not mark the end of the involved parties.
“Our coming together does not mean the parties in this coalition have come to an end, no,” said Chilima, adding “ We have decided to unite and bring together all our strengths and capabilities to rescue this country from those destroying it. We want to change things in many areas.”
On his part, Chakwera assured the audience that “this is their alliance”; hence, those that need change have the alliance to embrace.
Said Chakwera: “This is your alliance. However know that the change you require won’t be given to you on a silver platter. You will have to demand it, so demand it and make sure that you get.”
Other parties that were represented at the event included Malawi Forum for Unity and Development (Mafunde), Alliance for Democracy (Aford), Freedom Party, Umodzi Party and People's Transformation Alliance (Petra).
UTM manifesto though alike to that of MCP was special and all that we hoped for under UTM should be buried now in respect of this alliance, with cashgate embranced corruption is here to stay mark my words. Chakwera cannot face corruption head on, this is politics.
a sitting republican vice president is runningmate to the leader of opposition. chilima wasuzgika . vuonekelathu kuti adad wamukazinga chomene mu sefuliya so iyo chilima wadukila waka pamoto kweni mtendere ntha watiusange.
Hahahahaha a Kayuni ndiye kaya basi what analysis is that? Do you mean one should just follow something without actually knowing who holds the keys? Komadi Uladi Mussa samanama ayi kuti MCP inalodzedwa kooooopsa bcoz it makes mistakes that could easily be avoided. Time is now otherwise when it will be known later many will defect and that would be the end of the allaince
lets wait and se
Chilima said the one to lead the alliance was to be revealed at the signing in ceremony of the MCP-UTM alliance. Why was this not done yesterday. What is going on? Something is definitely wrong.
UTM is gone under the wraps of MCP – A Party of Hate and darkness. So it means Saulosi has given up his ambition to become the next president of the Republic. The guy gave us hopes to transform Malawi but now under the MCP the UTM party will not achieve its manifesto which is distinct from that of the MCP.
You are lying iwe, the manifestos are not distinct and will be achieved as time goes. Chilima will be president one day. MCP is not a party of hate and darkness.
Mulopwana, you are right our hope is being eroded away.
Wonderful!
That was the gathering – not part of. Members did not come out as expected. MUSOVA