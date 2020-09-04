Chakwera to attend Unga online: Malawi leader chairs  Least Developed Countries

President Lazarus Chakwera will have his maiden United Nations General Assembly (Unga) appearance through virtual platforms in various high level meetings between September 21 and October 5, Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said in a statement.

The ministry said in the face of coronavirus, most meetings of the UN in New York have been postponed, rescheduled, cancelled or held virtually.

The statement said President Chakwera will attend the General Debate of the General Assembly and a number of High Level meetings, including the 75th Anniversary Commemoration of the United Nations; the Biodiversity Summit; and 25th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on women.

Reads the statement in part: “Since Malawi is the chairperson of the least Developed Countries, His Excellency Dr Lazarus Chakwera will participate in a number of meetings in his capacity as chairperson of the Least Developed Countries.”

The theme for the 75th Session is: ‘the future we want; the United Nations we need: Reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – Comforting Covid-19 through effective multilateral action.’

The ministry of foreign affairs said it will update the nation in due course on the schedule of meeting President Chakwera will attend.

