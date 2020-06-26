Chakwera to be declared winner of Malawi presidential race within 2 days : Kachale says MEC authenticating every result

June 26, 2020 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale  has said the declaration of the winner in the Tuesday’s re-run of last year’s presidential election could be done within two days as Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera  has a comfortable lead over incumbent President Peter Mutharika.

Malawi ‘s incoming president Lazarus Chakwera

Mutharika, leader of the Democratic Progressive Party, (DPP) faced  Chakwera and little known Peter Kuwani of the opposition Mbakuwaku Movement for Democracy (MMD) in the court-sanctioned fresh presidential elections.

Announcing partial results at the main tally center Thursday in Blantyre, MEC Chairperson  Kachale , a judge of the High Court of Malawi, said the commission was authenticating every result and  determining the  final results of Tuesday’s election might be concluded in the next 36 to 48 hours.

“The Commission continued to look at the results and make its determination,” he said.

Kachale stressed  that the pollster is  committed to “get this job done as soon as possible” and   “We wouldn’t want to create any anxiety by delaying this process needlessly.”

However, unofficial aggregated results indicate that Chakwera held a strong lead with 55 percent of the vote, compared to 40 percent for Mutharika.

MCP secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said: “There could be some changes because unlike in the past, what the Commission is now doing according to the law is to look at the null and void votes.

“So, in some cases they are determining that ‘No, this shouldn’t be a null and void [vote]’. There might be some small, small, changes but not material enough to change anything,” she said.

Voters went to the polls on Tuesday for a second time in just more than a year to elect a president after the Constitutional Court ordered new elections in a historic vote seen as a test for democracy in the southern African country.

The electoral commission has until July 3 to announce the final, which within eight days from the day of voting as required by law.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
WawoPhwisaKaitano KagaluGoliatiFirst lady wawo Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Phwisa
Guest
Phwisa

Chakwera should take it a priority to end corruption in police. Police is a security organ therefore very dangerous if corruption is left unabated. And this MCP Govt should empower indeginous Malawian small-scale businesses. Burundians, Nigerians, Tanzanians doing small business illegally should be stopped

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kaitano Kagalu
Guest
Kaitano Kagalu

God you are wonderful! Congratulations Dr Lazarus Chakwera!

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Wawo
Guest
Wawo

Our Almighty God is indeed wonderful.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Goliati
Guest
Goliati

Bwana Chakwera congrats! Your presidency has arrived at the appointed time. Here is how I figure your inaugural speech to address: Albino killings, Njaunju Murder, Buleya Luke, Current corrupt cases, nepotism,/tribalism etc

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
First lady wawo
Guest
First lady wawo

Congratulations! but remember this, even you cannot survive 11 months of mass demonstrations. So better be good.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mpakaten
Guest
Mpakaten

Activists Kamangira and Billy Banda, what are your comments now? You have abused MBC and your time is up. Now you will have to pay either Times or Zodiak to air your stupid press conferences unfortunately, Adad will not give you the money for this nonsense.Mulungu watiyankha. Billy Banda please resign honourably as Malawi Gaming Board Chair.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
shares