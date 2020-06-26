Chakwera to be declared winner of Malawi presidential race within 2 days : Kachale says MEC authenticating every result
Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale has said the declaration of the winner in the Tuesday’s re-run of last year’s presidential election could be done within two days as Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera has a comfortable lead over incumbent President Peter Mutharika.
Mutharika, leader of the Democratic Progressive Party, (DPP) faced Chakwera and little known Peter Kuwani of the opposition Mbakuwaku Movement for Democracy (MMD) in the court-sanctioned fresh presidential elections.
Announcing partial results at the main tally center Thursday in Blantyre, MEC Chairperson Kachale , a judge of the High Court of Malawi, said the commission was authenticating every result and determining the final results of Tuesday’s election might be concluded in the next 36 to 48 hours.
“The Commission continued to look at the results and make its determination,” he said.
Kachale stressed that the pollster is committed to “get this job done as soon as possible” and “We wouldn’t want to create any anxiety by delaying this process needlessly.”
However, unofficial aggregated results indicate that Chakwera held a strong lead with 55 percent of the vote, compared to 40 percent for Mutharika.
MCP secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said: “There could be some changes because unlike in the past, what the Commission is now doing according to the law is to look at the null and void votes.
“So, in some cases they are determining that ‘No, this shouldn’t be a null and void [vote]’. There might be some small, small, changes but not material enough to change anything,” she said.
Voters went to the polls on Tuesday for a second time in just more than a year to elect a president after the Constitutional Court ordered new elections in a historic vote seen as a test for democracy in the southern African country.
The electoral commission has until July 3 to announce the final, which within eight days from the day of voting as required by law.
Chakwera should take it a priority to end corruption in police. Police is a security organ therefore very dangerous if corruption is left unabated. And this MCP Govt should empower indeginous Malawian small-scale businesses. Burundians, Nigerians, Tanzanians doing small business illegally should be stopped
God you are wonderful! Congratulations Dr Lazarus Chakwera!
Our Almighty God is indeed wonderful.
Bwana Chakwera congrats! Your presidency has arrived at the appointed time. Here is how I figure your inaugural speech to address: Albino killings, Njaunju Murder, Buleya Luke, Current corrupt cases, nepotism,/tribalism etc
Congratulations! but remember this, even you cannot survive 11 months of mass demonstrations. So better be good.
Activists Kamangira and Billy Banda, what are your comments now? You have abused MBC and your time is up. Now you will have to pay either Times or Zodiak to air your stupid press conferences unfortunately, Adad will not give you the money for this nonsense.Mulungu watiyankha. Billy Banda please resign honourably as Malawi Gaming Board Chair.