Chakwera to be one-term Malawi president: Tonse pact raises more questions
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera would only be in power for five years of his first term and leave his running mate Saulos Chilima to be the alliance’s next presidential candidate in line with their rotational leadership arrangement of their partnership.
Chilima, the country’s estranged Vice-President—who is also UTM Party president— at a Tonse Alliance campaign rally at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre on Monday said the leadership of the alliance will be rotational.
“I will be the next presidential candidate after Dr. Lazarus Chakwera. After me, the others [pointing to the podium] will follow. Besides being Vice-President, I will also serve as minister of Finance,” he said.
In his speech, Chakwera only corroborated about Chilima being Finance Minister but was mum on the rotational presidency arrangement.
Chakwera said Chilima has an impeccable track record in the corporate world and has a good understanding of the economy.
“He [Chilima] is someone this country needs to improve public service delivery. He is someone we need to head the public sector reforms to develop Malawi,” said Chakwera.
Meanwhile, a top MCP executive member told Nyasa Times that they will not allow Chakwera to run for one term.
“When we ascend to power, the MCP will ensure will hold our grip to power and will strengthen the party to make sure Chakwera run again.
“This rotational presidency is a fallacy,” said the official who asked not to be named.
Another MCP legislator said “it is a fantasy to think Chilima will have more powers. The Constitution will guide us and Chakwera has the majority MPs and MCP will not willy nilly change the Constitution.”
And UTM upfront talking member Joshua Chisa Mbele also raised doubt on the one-term presidency pact.
He said if that is the Chakwera-Chilima agreement, he believes “it will not be honoured.”
Mbele wrote on Facebook: “It will be the very reason UTM-MCP will part ways.
“I seriously doubt the sincerity of this particular clause which can’t be backed, guarded and guaranteed by the Constitution. Malawians rarely operate un good faith.”
The United Democratic Front (UDF) spokesman Ken Ndanga is also sceptical of the agreement.
“One can easily see that the so called Tonse alliance evolves around the interests of two people and the other 7 leaders and their supporters are of no value.
“It is clear that the whole Tonse alliance is about power and not development.
“How can a runninmate dictate the term limit of a president when such issues are dealt clearly in the constitution? Malawians need to open their eyes that this is not their alliance,” Ndanga told Nyasa Times.
Chakwera and Chilima have pledged to work together in the best interest for Malawians.
Some leaders and citizens praised them and described them as statesmen for putting aside their differences and putting Malawians ’ interests before their own.
Tonse Alliance comprises nine parties including support from human rights activist-turned-politician Timothy Mtambo who is leading Citizens for Transformation Movement.
Malawi is set to hold a fresh presidential election following the February 3 judgement of a five-judge panel of the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court that nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election over alleged irregularities. A seven-judge panel of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the lower court’s ruling.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
for the 2 leaders to come together and form the alliance it has shown already that they have sacrificed a lot. who lead the alliance does not really matter but the agendas that are being championed. Tonse alliance needs to have clear goals and objectives such that when one leaves office, it will be a continuation of the Tonse goals not individual goals.
It doesn’t matter to have one term presidency. All we need is to have unity and welfare of all Malawians. It’s only a cadet that can think of regionalism and care a lot for who will govern.
We trust the Tonse Alliance to take us there. No matter how long you people are trying to delay the elections, we will still vote for the Tonse Alliance.
Kkkkkkk You are jocking. Haven’t you informed about what happened in Burundian presidential election yesterday? With such arrogance, you can’t win. Still APM has a chance to be a president once more.
You will be surprised with 40℅ of total votes(opposition).
Mark my word
Whatever but all we want is to see the evil regime out of govt. What happens after zizasoveka zokha.
Who cares what happens after the election? What is important now is to get rid of nepotism, corruption, tribalism and regionalism. A united Malawi is better for all regardless who is the president. Bingu managed to get more than 50 plus 1 votes across the whole country when both Bingu and JB came from the South. People don’t care about positions, people care about development and jobs. Who ever is going to defeat corruption, nepotism, tribalism and regionalism, will be loved by all Malawians. And will be our hero.
This speaks volumes as regard to Dr. Michael Usi’ advice “Musakangane pa Njira”. Kwavuta ku Tonse kukanganilana maudindo mpaka kudzudzula pa public kuti “Tisakangane”. Ndiye ena mpaka aphangila maudindo atatu, VP, Finance Minister, Civil service reform yekha???? Mwalemba m’madzi mowelenga Ng’ona, iwalani zowina masankho. Mbava za anthu izi, anthu adyera.
Nelson Mandela was one~term president by choice. There’s nothing wrong with that. Look at agogo right now, he is nowhere to be seen because of his greediness. He was supposed to be one term president and that’s the agreement he had with Chilima. He could have been enjoying his stolen wealth somewhere in the U.S. by now. He has brought shame to his family and himself. He will go in the history books as the worst president the world has ever seen. Bravo to Chakwera ndipo come 2024/25 we will vote for Chilima in multitudes! Mlomwe awona nyekhwe!
What if Bingu had chosen to be a One Term President ….? He could have been the BAR with which Multiparty Presidents are Measured …..Number of Terms does Not Matter…What matters is that Someone Delivers ……
The constitution is the law above all laws and above all arrangements, arrangements or else! Their parties alone cannot change the constitution. Surely SC and LC know this. If Tonse wins, none of these two gentlemen will drink a glass of madzi at the other one home for fear of becoming mad, if you know what I mean! kikikik!
SIdik Mia ali mmadzi.