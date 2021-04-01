Chakwera tweaks new cabinet  line-up:  Zikhale, Kawale, Chizuzu, John Paul being considered

April 1, 2021 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

President Lazarus Chakwera  has tweaked his cabinet line-up  which was to be released on Wednesday, and is finalising the list of ministers that would  revamp the image of a Tonse Alliance government hit by graft scandals  by some ministers.

Chakwera (R) says he needs more time to review assessment reports submitted by Vice-President Saulos Chilima (L)

Nyasa Times sources indicate that the President  was considering some new faces who include Malawi Congress party (MCP) legislators;  Ken Zikhale N’goma of Nkhata Bay South , MP for Dowa North East Constituency Sam Kawale and  Enock Chizuzu  who has just won the Nsanje North by-elections.

MCP’s National Director of Research Dr John Paul is among the possible names to be drafted in the new cabinet.

Chakwera said Wednesday night that  he needs more time to review assessment reports submitted by Vice-President Saulos Chilima.

The President, in a statement released, said the submission from the Vice-President was “as substantial as the President’s review is thorough”; hence, the task will take longer.

“Even so, the President is now fully seized of the matter and will release his Cabinet the instant he completes and assures the best delivery of service to Malawians,” reads the statement signed by presidential press secretary Brian Banda.

Chakwera thanked Malawians for patience on the issue.

This will be Chakwera’s first Cabinet reshuffle since winning the court-sanctioned fresh presidential election held on June 23 2020.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Fresenius Medicare Care under fire  in Malawi for corrupt practices towards monopoly of ‘dialysis’ business

South African-based firm, Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) has come under heavy fire from Malawians for their intended hostile takeover of...

Close