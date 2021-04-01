Chakwera tweaks new cabinet  line-up:  Zikhale, Kawale, Chizuzu, John Paul being considered

President Lazarus Chakwera has tweaked his cabinet line-up which was to be released on Wednesday, and is finalising the list of ministers that would revamp the image of a Tonse Alliance government hit by graft scandals by some ministers.

Nyasa Times sources indicate that the President was considering some new faces who include Malawi Congress party (MCP) legislators; Ken Zikhale N’goma of Nkhata Bay South , MP for Dowa North East Constituency Sam Kawale and Enock Chizuzu who has just won the Nsanje North by-elections.

MCP’s National Director of Research Dr John Paul is among the possible names to be drafted in the new cabinet.

Chakwera said Wednesday night that he needs more time to review assessment reports submitted by Vice-President Saulos Chilima.

The President, in a statement released, said the submission from the Vice-President was “as substantial as the President’s review is thorough”; hence, the task will take longer.

“Even so, the President is now fully seized of the matter and will release his Cabinet the instant he completes and assures the best delivery of service to Malawians,” reads the statement signed by presidential press secretary Brian Banda.

Chakwera thanked Malawians for patience on the issue.

This will be Chakwera’s first Cabinet reshuffle since winning the court-sanctioned fresh presidential election held on June 23 2020.

