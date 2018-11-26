Chakwera unveils 5-point plan, promises better life: Mia says MCP represents hope, Malawians suffering

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera who has set his hopes on becoming the country’s next President has unveiled a five-point plan to kick-start Malawi’s stalled development.

Addressing a news conference on Sunday at his Namiwawa Residence in Blantyre after his rally at Zingangwa Secondary School ground was earlier disrupted by heavy downpour, Chakwera vowed to make radical changes and create Malawi a “land of opportunity for all” and “not for just a privileged few.”

He said his plans which has been christened as ‘Chakwera-hi-5’ is premised on; servant leadership, prospering together, ending corruption, rule of law and national unity.

Chakwera promised to reduce presidential powers and that the leader of opposition will not be taken as an adversary of government but will be consulted on matters of national interest.

He also said he will “break the thieveing federation” once elected President and he will crackdown on corruption with no selective prosecution as it is the case now under the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government.

Chakwera said MCP is a party of hope and DPP is the party of despair.

He challenged DPP to address the “cost-of-living crisis” and said it is “time to change our destiny.”

Chakwera said Malawi was heading towards destruction under the DPP rule but his five-point plan would help forge a fairer society and steer Malawi towards a path first envisaged by the nation’s founding father, Ngwazi Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

MCP has promised to implement a reorganised distribution system of the agricultural input subsidy programme using a universal approach.

On industry and trade, Chakwera said MCP administration would introduce duty imports on raw materials, establish financing mechanisms to facilitate exports.

Chakwera addressed the news conference after rains prevented him from addressing thousands of supporters who gathered for a rally.

He said getting the DPP out of government is a “national priority.”

However, at the rally MCP vice president Sidik Mia managed to address the gathering and blasted the DPP government, saying it is presiding unprecedented corruption which has made President Peter Mutharika to register a failed government.

He said ordinary Malawians continue to suffer with unprecedented levels of not only economic hardships but also intimidation.

“People are experiencing tough life. Utilities such as water and electricity have skyrocketed but the services remain poor,” said Mia.

He continued: “ There are many people who are still using unsafe water resources in urban areas. The economy is in shambles too and the people’s only hope is the MCP.”

Mia said the country needs a leader who would redeem people from economic mismanagement, corruption and ineptness.

