Chakwera urges diaspora Malawians to invest back home

President Lazarus Chakwera has urged Malawians living in the United States of America to establish beneficial relationships with their home country Malawi, and other investors to effectively make significant and effective contribution to the development of their nation.

Chakwera made the the call when he met diaspora Malawians in New York, USA during his official visit that country for the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) conference.

During the meeting Malawians living in the US requested President Chakwera to fully engage them as one way of contributing to the country’s economy through partnerships.

Chakwera said Malawians living in the US have potential to contribute to the socio-economic transformation of the country hence the need to work together and establish beneficial relationships.

Chakwera said: ‘’Malawi currently is facing a lot of Challenges that includes COVID 19 Pandemic, Tropical Storms and rising of basic commodities saying there is need of the people living in the US to invest back home.’’

“I implore Malawians in the diaspora to take personal responsibility and ensure that they contribute effectively towards the nation building of Malawi,’’ said the Malawi President.

Chakwera, further said Malawi diaspora should be involved in the development of their country adding that there is need for everyone’s involvement, regardless of the challenges to support the government in its efforts in the implementation of developmental activities that will assist in changing people’s lives.

The President assured Malawians in the diaspora that his government is working so hard to make things work, despite challenges such as COVID 19 pandemic, Tropical storms and the triggering rise of basic commodities in Malawi.

Speaking at the meeting US Malawians diaspora representative, Professor Yusuf Juwayeyi asked the President to assist in facilitating the production of Malawi National Identification and also educating the masses on issues of Taxation back home.

Professor Juwayeyi said this was important as it will open up to people to understand issues of Taxation as well as avoiding hassles to get their National Identification done without difficulties.

According to Professor Juwayeyi, there is need to share an objective understanding of issues and challenges at home for their intervention saying that, that can help to strengthen partnerships with the Malawi diaspora.

Said Juwayeyi: ‘’Let us share viable opportunities and skills that will assist us invest in our country Malawi adding Malawi remains home.’’

He assured the President that Malawi diaspora in the United States of America follow with Keen Interest events back home saying the problems Malawi faces such as effects of COVID 19 and Tropical storms have heavily affected Malawi’s economy as well as people at the grassroot level.

‘’Malawi is not alone in having COVID 19 , devastation Tropical storms, high Fuel prices and other related economic problems saying even United States of America has not been spared,’’ revealed Prof. Juwayeyi.

‘’Lets create an environment that will engage Malawi diaspora to identify possible investments for Malawi to grow in terms of development and lifting people’s lives at grassroot level,’’ said Prof Juwayeyi.

He urged Malawians living in the USA to invest home saying though they are outside the country but Malawi remains home hence the need of contributing to her growth.

Speaking earlier on, Minister of Gender Patricia Kaliati who is accompanying the president on the trip, hails the Malawi leader for taking his time meeting Malawians living in the US despite his busy schedule.

Over the years Malawi government fully recognises the need to engage the diaspora in development activities of the country as well as create links investments that will benefit the local Malawian.

President Chakwera is expected to go back home on Saturday after successfully participated in the fifth United Nations Least Development Countries Conference at United Nation General assembly Headquarters in New York.

