Chakwera visits Tanzania: To resolve Cargo Centre challenges, mum on Lake Malawi dispute

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has gone to Tanzania for a three-day State visit on the back of un resolved boundary dispute on Lake Malawi but will visit the Malawi Cargo Centre, the port of Dar es Salaam and also inaugurate the Mbezi Luis Upcountry Bus Terminal.

Speaking at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) on Wednesday morning before departure, President Chakwera said he decided to finish his preliminary trips with his neighbouring countries by visiting Tanzania which he said is critical because the cargo centre.

Chakwera said he will get first-hand information on how goods – including those destined for Malawi – are handled at the Port of Dar es Salaam.

“I will appreciate myself the challenges that are there and how best we can resolve them,” said Chakwera.

The port acts as a gateway for commerce and trade for Tanzania and numerous bordering landlocked states like Malawi.

In the Malawi history former Vice President Khumbo Kachali visited the Malawi Cargo Centre in 2012.

Malawi Cargo Centre was opened decades ago 20 ago following the closure of Beira and Nacala routes due to civil war in Mozambique in the 1980s.

The MCC has at the moment have the capacity to handle dry cargo of about 12,000 metric tonnes in its warehouse and 20 Million litres of fuel in Dar es Salaam and 4 million litres in Mbeya.

Malawi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Eisenhower Mkaka described the visit as very important considering the strategic nature of Tanzania which apart from sharing borders with Malawi, is also the main route which is used to transport both wet and dry cargo.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there is no mention of discussions on border dispute with Tanzania on Lake Malawi.

“The cooperation between Tanzania and Malawi has been cordial and strengthening each passing day. The two countries, which are both members of Southern Africa Development Community, have been cooperating in areas of politics, defence and security, economy and social aspects,@” the statement , written in Swahili, reads.

Since assuming power in June this year, the Malawian President has since visited Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique to further strengthen relationships between Malawi and neighbouring countries.

