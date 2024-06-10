Chakwera vows he is sparing no available resource to find the missing plane carrying Chilima

President Lazarus Chakwera has admitted that the plane carrying veep Saulos Chilima and nine others is still missing and, contrary to social media reports, that the Malawi Defense Force (MDF) hasn’t recoiled from the search and rescue mission and he is sparing no available resource to find that plane.

Chakwera has also added that he has already contacted neighboring countries, as well as development partners, including UK, US, Norway and Israel governments who have all offered support in different forms of specialized technologies that will enhance our capacity to find the plane sooner.

Speaking during the late-night address, Chakwera said he held an emergency Cabinet Meeting and has given details of what transpired.

“At 7:05am this morning, a Malawi Defence Force Aircraft Number MAF TO3 left Mzuzu Airfield and landed at Kamuzu International Airport at 7:48am to carry the Honourable Vice President to Mzuzu to attend the funeral of Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, late Honourable Ralph Kasambara.

“Then at 9:17am, the aircraft departed Kamuzu International Airport with the Vice President and nine other individuals on board.

“However, upon arrival in Mzuzu, the pilot was unable to land the plane due to poor visibility occasioned by bad weather, and Aviation Authorities advised the aircraft to return to Lilongwe, but the authorities soon lost contact with the aircraft,” he said.

Chakwera added that he has also directed the MDF officials who are overseeing the operation to give you all regular updates on how the operation is going so that we can all be informed about the progress of establishing what happened to our loved ones, our colleagues, and our fellow compatriots who were on board that flight.

“I know that this is a heartbreaking situation. I know that we are all frightened and concerned. I too am concerned. But I want to assure you that I am sparing no available resource to find that plane, and I am holding on to every fibre of hope that we will find survivors.”

