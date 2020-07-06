Chakwera vows to answer questions in Malawi parliament: Reduce presidential powers, declare assets yearly
New era indeed! President Lazarus Chakwera has said he will be submitting himself to “constitutional processes” including attending the presidential question time in parliament, setting the tone of new way of doing things in the next five years of governance.
The laws state that a President should go to parliament to answer the questions from legislators but immediate former president Peter Mutharika has always snubbed the questions to the president session when called and instead delegated a senior cabinet minister to answer on his behalf.
Former president Bakili Muluzi is the only one who faced the then Leader of Opposition Gwanda Chakuamba in an exciting and historic question time in the 1990s.
But speaking during his inauguration ceremony at Kamuzu Barrack in Lilongwe organised by Malawi Defence Force, President Chakwera promised to give the country his best and “do my best for you as your servant.”
Said Chakwera: “More importantly, I promise to set a good example of submitting myself to the constitutional processes, provisions, and institutions that are designed to ensure that the President and Vice President are always at their best”
He added: “I will go to Parliament to be questioned by the people about my handling of state affairs.”
Chakwera also said as required by law, he will make a full declaration of his assets each year and also that he would want to reduce presidential powers.
“I will propose legislation to reduce the powers of the presidency and empower institutions to operate independently, including Parliament and the Anti-Corruption Bureau,” he said.
The Malawi leader pledged meet with the Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) “personally every three months to listen to alternative ways of running government affairs.”
Chakwera also said he will operationalize the Access to Information Act “in order to end the era of government secrecy and usher in the dawn of government accountability.”
Said Chakwera: “As I seek to be at my best through these measures, you can also count on me to challenge all of you to be at your best.”
Chakwera comfortably won the June 23 election with 58.5 per cent of the vote — beating Peter Mutharika, whose re-election last year was anulled by the courts over “grave”, “widespread and systematic” irregularities.
His formal inauguration coincided with the country's 56th independence celebrations.
We all know the parties are owing a lot of people money because they financed your compaign. Now please educate me about how you intend to repay them if not through disadvantaging Malawians in one form or the other. Just be assured that we know who funded your campaigns. The foolish DPP played us already and now, we have our eyes wide open.
I like you. Unfortunately its the thieves you have in Tonse that will let you down. That is your vision but believe me next elections some people will be planning to compete with you and take a wild guess about how they expect to fund their campaign.
A president must inspire the citizenry to be their president otherwise he/she is just the president of the country!!!
Chakwera has not given any policy directions which can propel Ministries into action. For example APM’s policy direction on community Colleges propelled ministry of labour to start construction of colleges all over. APM’s policy direction on ICT propelled Macra to construct telecentres all over. APM’s policy on rural electrification propelled escom to install Marep lines all over. APM’s policy direction on rural livelihood propelled Min of gender to start cash transfer. DPP’s policy direction on irrigation propelled Min of Agriculture to start Greenbelt . APM’s policy direction on youth empowerment propelled Min of Labour and Youths to start internship and… Read more »
Clap clap Mr President you are setting the right tone as a man of God and as a president
We are looking forward to a better Malawi whereby: * for example no Indian or any politically connected Malawian gets a supply contract of police food rations for K3bn yet 100 Malawians could share this contract;:supply contracts of this nature should go to the masses, *a new legislation should be put in place to remove unnecessary restrictions for banks to lend money to small businesses, * reforms should not only target removing dead woods from government but also implement new systems with sophisticated risk controls, * small businesses should be assisted from incubation to full grown maturity, * domestic production… Read more »
Mwinowe uli ndivuto kaya zako izo ife ndiye watilankhulura bwino sizija zanu zoti korona vayashi
Good, powerful and short speech. I hope you live by your word. My only worry is why should you meet Leader Of Opposition (LOP) “personally every 3 months”. If the LOP is weak that will kill the opposition and democracy. Having a face off with the LOP in parliament is enough but not frequent and in private. The problem will be that the LOP will be tainted with the failed policies since govt will claim they consulted with the opposition. I have never heard Trump meeting Biden in private. Never. On another note please proDPP photo journalist go and take… Read more »
Give Chakwera a chance to turn this nation around, do no follow him like a show, asaaaa
So what is new here? In all those statements which one shall really benefit Malawians directly? I thought he would talk of Agriculture, Industry, Infrastructure Development, Education, Commerce, Health, Good Governance (not judicial coups), Skills Development, Transportation, Land Management, Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Population, Immigration, Housing, Environmental Management and Climate Change, Covid Mitigation Measures, Labour and Employment, Youth Development, Communication and ICT Infrastructure , Irrigation, etc etc?. But the whole coup president of yours comes to the podium only to tell us that he shall de declaring assets really? Was he not already declaring assets annually at his level?… Read more »
I can see kuti you’re smarting from the elections loss, shame you cannot see any positives in the speech. dzilume kumsana mwina upezako bwino….olo umwe kombucha
Pulezidenti adzipanga zokomera dziko zake pambuyo ngati choncho.