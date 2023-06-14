Chakwera warns public officers against power abuse

President Lazarus Chakwera has warned public officers, both elected and appointed, against abuse of state power.

He has instead advised all those entrusted with power to use it for the benefit of the country’s citizens and not for selfish ambitions.

Speaking on Tuesday at the end of a two-day National Conference on Separation of Powers held in Lilongwe, Chakwera said the use of power has consequences.

He therefore called upon officials holding such power whether elected or appointed to use it for the service of the people.

Chakwera also reiterated his earlier remarks that as president, his powers are limited and that even though he has powers to appoint boards and other public officers he doesn’t have control and only direct the traffic but don’t drive the institutions.

“It is a mistake and unconstitutional to only demand accountability and coordination from elected officials and leave those who hold positions of state power by public appointment to their own devices,” he said.

