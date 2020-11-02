Chakwera’s spin doctor denounces ‘fake news’ on social media: ‘State House cocktails  for Friday’s monthend’

State House director of communication and executive assistant to the President, Sean Kampondeni, has expressed worry over the growing tendency of fake news on social media especially to do with the President.

Kampondeni said they will utilize the State House weekly brief to address such fake reports from social media carpers.

He brushed aside as fake news reports that Chakwera had organised a cocktail party at Kamuzu palace on Friday to disturb the public lecture function by vice president Saulos Chilima.

The President’s spin doctor however confirmed that the cocktails are organised every Friday of each month end which Chakwera engages people from different sectors of Malawi society and last Friday it coincided with the public lecture on ‘Mindset Change’.

Chakwera cancelled the cocktail and attended the public lecture instead.

Statehouse Director of Communications and Executive Assistant to

Kampondeni, who is a son-in-law to President Chakwera, said recently there has been a lot of “fake news” on social media relating to the Malawi leader.

“Social media is often abused to advance falsehood. Invitations to the cocktail had already been sent out before the President received an invitation to attend the VP’s public lecture and decided to cancel the cocktail in order to attend the VPs function,” he said.

Kampondeni further said that it is perfectly in order for the President to attend to different matters of state while the VP handles other matters and it is not a sign of conflict.

However, some social media commentators have said State House should not rush to wage dirty war against the freedom of expression but explain matters and admit when they are caught on the wrong side.

They argue that the Chakwera press team are not the first at State House to attack social media platforms or to feel unfairly treated by it and advise them not to take a calculated and consistent policy of undermining, delegitimising and even endangering critics.

State House has been asked to desist from labeling factually accurate reports “fake news.”

The social media should be free to delve, analyse and scrutinise matters of the State as best it can and without fear.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares