Chakwera’s UNGA trip to comprise less than 37 delegates

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera will next week travel to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) summit with a delegation of less than 37 personnel.

Speaking during Government Faces The Press on Friday morning, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Affairs, Nancy Tembo, said the trimming of the delegation is part of the austerity measures the Chakwera administration is currently implementing.

“And this will be the first of its kind for the Malawi Government to send a delegation of less than 90 people to UNGA,” she said.

Tembo indicated that the delegation could be reduced further to save more resources.

This will be the first time for Chakwera to attend UNGA since he became the President.

Tembo said the 2022 UNGA Summit is critical to Malawi as it comes at a time the country is facing various social and economic challenges emanating from Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

