Chanco drills Masongola Secondary School students on environmental issues

Inspired by government efforts in conserving the environment, law students from University of Malawi’s Chancellor College under Environmental Justice and Sustainable Clinic have tipped Masongola Secondary School Students in Zomba to be pioneers in protecting the environment.

Masongola students were reminded that ‘Environment is not one’s property to destroy; it’s everyone’s responsibility to protect’, borrowing a quote from Indian based Mohith Agadi.

During the function last Friday at Masongola secondary School hall, Chanco Students including Mwaiwathu Majawa, Kondwani Susuwele Banda and Monica Namandwa made presentations tackling different environmental issues ranging from Deforestation, pollution and waste Management, respectively.

According to Environmental justice and sustainability Clinic President Asante Chikopa, as the Clinic they choose to tackle deforestation, pollution and waste management considering that those are the issues that students can easily relate and provide their input on possible solutions.

“The students are in a better position to know critical environmental issues affecting them including pollution and Deforestation among others, these are issues they can easily relate and provide what they think are contributing factors and possible solutions.

“We realized that students are the future of tomorrow, so if we teach them while they are young, they can be able to grow with proper knowledge in as far as environmental issues are concerned and also be able to teach others”, she said.

Chikopa added that as a clinic their core function is to deal with issues affecting the environment by all means.

She said as the clinic their main objective is to ensure that they help to provide a health and sustainable environment for the people in Malawi and they mainly focus on waste management by looking at issues that affect the environment and then advocate for proper actions.

Masongola Secondary School teacher Kenneth Chinangwa thanked Chanco Students for the initiative saying it has helped the students to have more knowledge about environmental issues affecting them.

Chinangwa also appealed to Chanco students to continue visiting Masongola Secondary School for different inspirational talks beyond environment.

A Form Four student Ireen Chitenje concurred with Chinangwa saying the session was fruitful as she also learnt new things on how to take care of the environment and she since pledged to share the knowledge with other people even outside school.

The event made possible with support from the Faculty of Law.

