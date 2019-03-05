Chanco student Theba Stacks drops ‘Chimakhala chili chani’ music video

After tirelessly working on his new video, Chancellor College student John Theba popularly known as Theba Stacks has announced that his ‘Chimakhala chili chani’ Music video is done and is expected to be sampled in several local TV stations in the country.

The song which is a reflection of how young boys and girls get themselves in immoral behaviors was directed by kwacha INC and the quality is guaranteed.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Stacks said he believes in quality that is why it took him time to come up with the video.

“I believe in perfection, it took me time to finalize this project, not because i had no resources but i wanted to work with professionals and now i am satisfied with the quality of the music video and i believe my fans will also like it,” he said

According to Stacks, ‘Chimakhala chili chani’ is an inter-educating song which is aimed at encouraging young stars to dream big and start focusing on careers rather than being involved in unnecessary activities that can destroy their lives.

Stacks said he would want to use his talent to empower the youth and also challenging them to set meaningful life goals.

Chimakhala chili chani video was shot with utmost skill and commitment. The story line in the music video unfolds around the city of Blantyre to be specific at Blantyre Museum but one would think it was shot somewhere abroad. Such was the quality in the choice of location and camera shots for the music video.

Comparing to other videos that have come out of Malawi, Chimakhala chili chani video is exceptional, the overall execution of the scenes make the song a marvel to watch.

Theba Stacks, real name John Theba is a student at the University of Malawi’s Chancellor College, pursuing Bachelors of Arts in developmental economics has made a name in the hip-hop music landscape since early 2017.

