Chang’anamuno launches K10m Football League

Minister of Mining Monica Chang’anamuno has launched a K10million football and netball league with an aim to promote sports among the youths.

Chang’anamuno also Member of Parliament (MP) for Lilongwe North constituency accompanied by Minister of Finance Simplex Chithyola, Minister of Local Government, Richard Chimwendo Banda, Minister of Agriculture, Sam Kawale, Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, Minister of Gender, Jean Sendeza and Minister of Lands, Deus Gumba unveiled the league on Sunday at Kasinje Primary School Ground.

She said engaging youths in sports will help them refrain from immoral behaviors thereby fostering peace within the area.

“This league will motivate youths who are jobless to get problem solving skills instead of resolving to drinking beer, taking drugs as well as theft,” she said.

Chang’anamuno said through the platform, there will be team work and learn so many things that will help them to shape their future.

In his remarks, Minister of Local Government, Richard Chimwendo Banda applauded the legislature for bringing the league that will make the youths busy.

“This is a very good foundation laid for the youths by investing in them through sports,” he said.

Chimwendo also Director of Youths in Malawi Congress Party (MCP) added that young people in the country must be productive by doing income generating activities like businesses saying this will help in contributing productivity to the nation.