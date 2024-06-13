Change of power: Malawi Law Society expect Chakwera to appoint new Vice President by 19th June

Malawi Law Society (MLS) says following the dimise of Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima, President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is mandated by the Constitution law under sections 84 and 88 as read by section 45 of general interpretation to appoint new Vice President within 7 days after the death of the vice president excluding any Sundays or Public holidays.

This is contained in a statement released on 13th June, 2024 signed by MLS chairman Patrick Mpaka.

The statement further says it is expected that by and not later than 19th June, 2024, President Lazarus Chakwera should appoint a person to replace Dr. Saulos Chilima in the constitutional office of the vice president.

MLS therefore calls the President and all holders of legal and political authority at all levels across the political divide and the military and aviation space as well as general Malawian to uphold constitutional framework and rule of law to act timely and transparently in order to achieve peaceful and lawful purposes of the Constitution as all the act including the Civil Aviation Act, Defense Act, General Interpretation Act may be relevant.

Chilima and nine others died in a plane clash on Monday in Chikangawa forest area while on transit to the funeral of the late Attorney Ralph Kasambala.

