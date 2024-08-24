Chanthunya salutes MCP delegates for electing him while away in Canada

Newly elected National Director of Research in the governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Ronald Chanthunya, has saluted delegates for electing him to the position even when he was outside the country at the time of the convention.

Chanthunya was in attending a high-level meeting Canada when MCP went to an elective conference two weeks ago. But he still managed to scoop 574 votes, beating three other contestants who got 200 votes each.

Prior to his election as National Director of Research, the former parliamentarian from Balaka was serving MCP as its Eastern Region Director of Economic Affairs.

Chanthunya told Nyasa Times in an interview on Friday that he does not take the trust that delegates had demonstrated to him for granted.

“I am very humbled by their trust in me and I wish to assure them that I will do my best to meet their expectations. I also congratulate our President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for levelling the playing ground at the convention. I assure him of my utmost service to him as leader of our beloved party as well as Head of State so that he should continue developing this country as he is doing,” he said.

In Canada, Chanthunya attended the IWA World Water Congress and Exhibition 2024 in his capacity as Director of Blantyre Water Board (BWB).

Whilst there, he had the privilege of attending the IWA World Water Congress and Exhibition 2024 in Toronto, Canada.

The global event convened water professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss critical water management issues. I share my key insights and observations from the congress.

According to the programme we have seen, Chanthunya attended the Water Security and Resilience: Strategies for ensuring reliable access to clean water amidst climate change and population growth, including innovative approaches to safeguarding water sources and infrastructure.

Another topic touched on Urban Water Management: Smart city solutions for efficient water use and integrated planning to address urbanization challenges.

Chanthunya disclosed that while engaging with professionals from diverse economies, he noticed a bias toward challenges faced by developed countries.

He said as a representative from a developing nation, he felt that Malawi’s unique struggles were not adequately addressed.

“I appreciate the suggestion to prioritize topics relevant to developing countries in future congresses, fostering a more inclusive dialogue and equitable water management worldwide,” he said.

According to Chanthunya, the IWA World Water Congress serves as a platform for knowledge exchange; however, it is essential to ensure that the voices of developing nations are heard. Let us advocate for a balanced representation of water challenges, bridging the gap between developed and developing economies.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!